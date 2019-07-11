MRT Announces Tickets On Sale July 22

Tickets for the Merrimack Repertory Theatre's 2019-20 Season will go on sale to the general public Monday, July 22, with a special one-week, 2-for-1 offer.

To kick off the theatre's 41st Season, MRT will offer a 2-for-1 special for most performances throughout the season with promo code FIRST2FOR1 - available from midnight July 22 through midnight July 29 only. Tickets will be available in person at the Box Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday in person, by phone at 978-654-4678, or online at MRT.ORG. The special does not apply to Zone D "Super Saver" seats, and the offer is limited to six seats per buyer.

The offer is valid for the following performances: Tiny Beautiful Things, Cambodian Rock Band, and Maytag Virgin - valid all performances; The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley - valid for performances Nov. 26-Dec. 8 only; Nine Simone: Four Women - valid for performances Feb. 12- 23 only; and The Lowell Offering - valid for performances Mar. 18-25.

The seven-play season begins September 11 with Tiny Beautiful Things, the critically acclaimed stage adaptation of the Cheryl Strayed novel, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar, which Variety called, "A theatrical hug for turbulent times!" Tiny continues through October 6.

The season continues with the East Coast Premiere of Cambodian Rock Band, the story of a mysterious conflict between a daughter, who is the lead singer of a rock band, and her father, October 16 to November 10; The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, an entirely new tale about the Jane Austen characters from last season's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, November 26-December 22; Maytag Virgin, a romantic-comedy about starting over, January 8 to February 2, 2020; Nina Simone: Four Women, the story and songs of the iconic singer and activist, February 12 to March 8, 2020; The Lowell Offering, the real story of Lowell's "Mill Girls," March 18 to April 12, 2020; and Lullaby, the East Coast Premiere of a dark comedy with music, April 22 to May 17, 2020. (Tickets for Lullaby will not go on sale until September 1.)

Tickets for all performances start at $24 (range $24 to $66, plus senior and military discounts and $15 student tickets). Subscriptions start at $87 for four shows and $140 for all seven shows (Super Saver seats in Zone D - all prices detailed at www.mrt.org.)

MERRIMACK REPERTORY THEATRE www.mrt.org

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) celebrates 41 years this season as the Merrimack Valley's professional theatre. With a steadfast commitment to contemporary voices and new plays, MRT annually produces seven works, including several premieres, each season.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas and Interim Artistic Director Terry Berliner, MRT strives to fulfill its mission "to share theatrical stories of human understanding that reflect and engage our community." The company guarantees that shows are accessible to audiences of all incomes; partners with businesses and non-profit groups to fully engage the community; and contributes to the economic vitality of Lowell by attracting diverse audiences from throughout the region.

Recent acclaimed productions include Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, the bestselling production in MRT history (directed by former Artistic Director Sean Daniels); Daniels' own autobiographical play, The White Chip; I and You (Off-Broadway transfer) and Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, the most produced playwright in America; Women in Jeopardy! by Wendy MacLeod (directed by Daniels); KNYUM by Cambodian playwright and actor Vichet Chum; and The Lion, singer-songwriter Benjamin Scheuer's award-winning musical memoir (also directed by Daniels), which launched its national tour from MRT in August 2015, following critically acclaimed runs in New York and London.





