MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour
A Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast album will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022.
The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. The tour reunites members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, including Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott, original orchestrator Chuck Mead, and director Scott Weinstein for this new musical holiday celebration.
A Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast album will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022 distributed throughout North America by BFD/The Orchard. The 15-track cast recording, which is now available for preorder, includes all of the nostalgic chart-topping holiday hits from the musical as well as an additional 4 non-holiday bonus tracks. In celebration of the national tour announcement, two classic holiday tracks, "Run, Run Rudolph" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," can be streamed in advance of the album's release here.
In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock n' roll musical rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future in a joyful evening filled with nostalgic holiday hits including "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bell Rock," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and more.
The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will include Alex Swindle as Elvis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Brandon Fillette as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kurt Jenkins as Carl Perkins, Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Matthew Mucha as Sam Phillips, Nathan Yates Douglass as Brother Jay, and Sean Preece as Fluke, along with understudies Dan Middleditch, Hunter Semrau, and Brynn Smith-Jenkins.
The design team for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas includes scenic design by dots, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Diego Garzón, costume design by Izumi Inaba, and prop design by Douglas Clarke. The production is general managed by Evan Bernardin Productions and booked by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals / BBT.
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas received its world premiere in 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year.
For more information on the tour, please visit mdqchristmas.com.
2022 NATIONAL TOUR SCHEDULE
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
November 12, 2022
Oklahoma City, OK
Valentine Theater
November 15, 2022
Toledo, OH
N. Iowa Community College
November 17, 2022
Mason City, IA
Grand Theater
November 18, 2022
Wausau, WI
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
November 19, 2022
Cedar Falls, IA
Riverside Theater
November 20, 2022
Milwaukee, WI
The Sheid at ASU
November 22, 2022
Mountain Home, AR
Sangamon Auditorium
November 23, 2022
Springfield, IL
Smith Concert Hall
November 25, 2022
Huntsville, AL
The Brown Theatre
November 26, 2022
Louisville, KY
Adler Theatre
November 27, 2022
Davenport, IL
Lutcher Theatre
November 29, 2022
Orange, TX
Bologna Performing Arts Center
December 1, 2022
Cleveland, MS
Walton Arts Center
December 2-3, 2022
Fayetteville, AR
Peabody Auditorium
December 5, 2022
Daytona Beach, FL
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
December 6, 2022
The Villages, FL
Van Wetzel Hall
December 7, 2022
Sarasota, FL
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
December 9-11, 2022
Charlotte, North Carolina
The Classic Center
December 12, 2022
Athens, GA
EJ Thomas Hall
December 14, 2022
Akron, OH
Genesee Theatre
December 15, 2022
Waukegan, IL
Victoria Theatre
December 16-18, 2022
Dayton, OH
Miller Auditorium
December 19, 2022
Kalamazoo, MI
Aronoff Center
December 20, 2022
Cincinnati, OH
Shubert Theatre
December 22, 2022
New Haven, CT
Zeiteron PAC
December 23, 2022
New Bedford, MA