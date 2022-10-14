MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. The tour reunites members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, including Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott, original orchestrator Chuck Mead, and director Scott Weinstein for this new musical holiday celebration.



A Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast album will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022 distributed throughout North America by BFD/The Orchard. The 15-track cast recording, which is now available for preorder, includes all of the nostalgic chart-topping holiday hits from the musical as well as an additional 4 non-holiday bonus tracks. In celebration of the national tour announcement, two classic holiday tracks, "Run, Run Rudolph" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," can be streamed in advance of the album's release here.



In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock n' roll musical rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future in a joyful evening filled with nostalgic holiday hits including "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bell Rock," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and more.



The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will include Alex Swindle as Elvis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Brandon Fillette as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kurt Jenkins as Carl Perkins, Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Matthew Mucha as Sam Phillips, Nathan Yates Douglass as Brother Jay, and Sean Preece as Fluke, along with understudies Dan Middleditch, Hunter Semrau, and Brynn Smith-Jenkins.



The design team for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas includes scenic design by dots, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Diego Garzón, costume design by Izumi Inaba, and prop design by Douglas Clarke. The production is general managed by Evan Bernardin Productions and booked by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals / BBT.



Million Dollar Quartet Christmas received its world premiere in 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year.



For more information on the tour, please visit mdqchristmas.com.

2022 NATIONAL TOUR SCHEDULE

OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center

November 12, 2022

Oklahoma City, OK

Valentine Theater

November 15, 2022

Toledo, OH

N. Iowa Community College

November 17, 2022

Mason City, IA

Grand Theater

November 18, 2022

Wausau, WI

Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

November 19, 2022

Cedar Falls, IA

Riverside Theater

November 20, 2022

Milwaukee, WI

The Sheid at ASU

November 22, 2022

Mountain Home, AR

Sangamon Auditorium

November 23, 2022

Springfield, IL

Smith Concert Hall

November 25, 2022

Huntsville, AL

The Brown Theatre

November 26, 2022

Louisville, KY

Adler Theatre

November 27, 2022

Davenport, IL

Lutcher Theatre

November 29, 2022

Orange, TX

Bologna Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2022

Cleveland, MS

Walton Arts Center

December 2-3, 2022

Fayetteville, AR

Peabody Auditorium

December 5, 2022

Daytona Beach, FL

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

December 6, 2022

The Villages, FL

Van Wetzel Hall

December 7, 2022

Sarasota, FL

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

December 9-11, 2022

Charlotte, North Carolina

The Classic Center

December 12, 2022

Athens, GA

EJ Thomas Hall

December 14, 2022

Akron, OH

Genesee Theatre

December 15, 2022

Waukegan, IL

Victoria Theatre

December 16-18, 2022

Dayton, OH

Miller Auditorium

December 19, 2022

Kalamazoo, MI

Aronoff Center

December 20, 2022

Cincinnati, OH

Shubert Theatre

December 22, 2022

New Haven, CT

Zeiteron PAC

December 23, 2022

New Bedford, MA