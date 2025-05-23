MIDSUMMER DREAMER'S Begins At Cape Rep Theatre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Rep Theatre will continue its 2025 season with a moving one-man show Midsummer Dreamers based on A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, adapted by and starring Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler and directed by Maura Hanlon.

The play is a two person reinterpretation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream by renowned theater artists Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler (From the Heart of the Wreck, Jason & Medea). A lover's quarrel ignites a vivid fantasy transporting you to a world of dreams, of star-crossed lovers and romantic foibles in a one-of-a-kind production filled with breathtaking aerial feats, bold physicality and humor.

Joining Hanlon on the Production Team are scenic designer Ryan McGettigan, lighting designer Trevor Norton, Costume Designer Robin McLaughlin, and stage manager Tori Mondelo.

Performances will be June 18 - July 13, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 and under. Pay-What-You-Can First Friday, June 20th. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

