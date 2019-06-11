MAME Opens Reagle's 51st Summer Season!

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston opens its 51st summer season with Mame from June 13-23, 2019 starring IRNE and Norton Award winner Leigh Barrett as "Auntie Mame, " an irrepressible 1920's socialite whose New York life is changed forever when her orphaned nephew comes to live with her. Additional featured cast members include Maureen Keiller as "Vera Charles," Katie O'Reilly as "Agnes Gooch", and Mark Linehan as "Beauregard Burnside". Directed and Choreographed by Eileen Grace, Music Director Dan Rodriguez, Produced by Robert J. Eagle.

Mame runs for 8 performances with four matinees over 2 weekends; Fri & Sat at 7:00 pm, Thurs & Sun matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets for Reagle's 51st summer season can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.org, by calling the box office at 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Subscribe to all three shows and save 20%! Discounts apply for groups, students, and seniors. Call the box office to inquire.

About Mame

Mame's chic New York City life is changed when her orphaned nephew comes to live with her. Surrounded by a cast of eccentric characters, she celebrates the roaring 20s, overcomes tragedy, and sails through life without missing a fad or a dance step. Featuring Jerry Herman songs like "If He Walked Into My Life," "It's Today," "We Need A Little Christmas," and "Bosom Buddies," this beloved musical is sure to warm any heart. Book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman.

Performance Schedule: Thurs, June 13th at 2:00 PM; Fri, June 14th at 7:00 PM; Sat, June 15th at 7:00 PM; Sun, June 16th at 2:00 PM; Thurs, June 20th at 2:00 PM; Fri, June 21st at 7:00; Sat, June 22nd at 7:00; Sun, June 18th at 2:00 PM.

Reagle's 51st Annual Summer Season:

Reagle's 51st summer season continues with The Sound of Music from July 11-21, and the musical comedy La Cage Aux Folles from August 8-18.

Single adult tickets for each production in Reagle's 51st Summer Season are $25-$69; discounts apply for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Season subscribers can save 20% on each show! Student rush seats at 50% off are available one hour before curtain with a valid college ID. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.org, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with extended hours from 9:00 am to curtain on performance days.

About Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Inc.

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (RMT) has been bringing Broadway-quality musical theatre to the greater Boston area for 51 seasons. Under the creative direction of Robert J. Eagle the non-profit theater company's professional productions have earned IRNE and Moss Hart Memorial Awards as well as rave reviews from critics. The Reagle stage has welcomed Broadway stars and legendary performers including Patti LuPone, Sally Struthers, Vicki Lawrence, Andrea McArdle and Shirley Jones. RMT is also committed to supporting arts education for area youth through Youth Education workshops and by using theatre techniques to support the Waltham Public Schools' curriculum. For the latest information on Reagle Music Theatre's programs and performances see www.reaglemusictheatre.org, and follow RMT on Facebook (ReagleMusicTheatre), Twitter (@ReagleMusicThtr), and Instagram (@reaglemusictheatre).

