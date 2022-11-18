John Little Joins Jon J Peterson In A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Hanover Theatre

John Little will play the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge in Troy Siebels' 15th annual production of A Christmas Carol at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Little, a Yale School of Drama graduate, is known for his work on the national tour of Cabaret (Roundabout Theatre Company) and HBO's "Boardwalk Empire". Most recently Little was seen in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (Flatrock Playhouse). He makes his debut at The Hanover Theatre this December 17-23 but is no stranger to Worcester having worked at The Foothills Theatre in multiple productions, most notably as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird.

Little will share the stage with returning cast member and Drama League Award Winner, Jon J Peterson (Jacob Marley). These two actors previously appeared on the national tour of Cabaret (Roundabout Theatre Company). Peterson also performed the role of the Emcee in Cabaret on Broadway and he's becoming known on the film circuit in the award-winning "George M. Cohan Tonight!" based on the 2006 off-Broadway hit.

President and CEO Troy Siebels directs New England's largest production of A Christmas Carol. The creative team includes music director/organist Timothy Evans, choreographer Ilyse Robbins, associate directors Steve Gagliastro and Annie Kerins, cultural consultant Alka Nayyar, costume designer Gail Astrid Buckley, set designer Jim Kronzer, lighting designer Charlie Morrison, sound designer Nick Joyce and flying by ZFX inc. The stage management team includes Erin Joy Swank, Melissa Daroff and Cate Agis.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $28! Audio Description and ASL services available at the Sunday, December 18 matinee performance, 1 PM.