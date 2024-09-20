Interview: Everything's Coming Up Rosie for Carly Sakolove on MAMMA MIA! Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over the past decade, performer Carly Sakolove has appeared in “Mamma Mia!” on land – in the 2013–2014 North American tour – and at sea on Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

The Hingham native is back on the road now as the free-spirited Rosie (“Take a Chance on Me”) in the Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus musical’s 25th-anniversary tour, being presented by Broadway In Boston at Citizens Opera House September 24 through October 6.

Chockablock with all the ABBA music you could ever want – from “SOS,” “Dancing Queen,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Knowing Me, Knowing You” to some 20 other pop hits originally recorded by the Swedish super group – the show first played Boston’s Colonial Theatre just prior to opening its 14-year Broadway run on October 18, 2001. Appropriately, the musical set on a fictional Greek island has returned to the Athens of America many times since.

In the story, Donna Sheridan, owner and operator of a sun-splashed taverna, is a single parent whose daughter, Sophie, is engaged to be married to a young local, Sky. Before Sophie walks down the aisle, however, she hopes to learn the identity of her father. When her mother’s diary reveals that it could be any one of a trio of men from Donna’s past, Sophie decides to invite all three to Greece for her wedding, without consulting her mother.

Also on hand are Donna’s longtime friends, Tanya and Rosie, who not only provide the mother-to-be moral support but also reunite with her on musical numbers from their “Donna and the Dynamos” girl-group days.

Sakolove – whose parents, Scotti and Roger Sakolove, relocated their family from the South Shore to South Florida several years ago – is pleased that her return to “Mamma Mia!” will bring her back to Boston where she earned her BFA in Musical Theater from the Boston Conservatory.

By telephone recently from a Cincinnati tour stop, Sakolove spoke about “Mamma Mia!” as well as her early work in Boston area theaters, and more.

What’s it like to be returning to “Mamma Mia!” and the role of Rosie?

It’s great. I really didn’t think I’d ever be doing her on tour again. When I played her 10 years ago, I was a little young for the role. Since then, I’ve gained experience that has made me more worldly. Now, I bring more honesty and humility to the role so the audience gets a richer, fuller experience.

How does that manifest?

At the stage door, people will say to me, “Your friendship with the other women seems so real on stage. The three of you look like you really are best friends.” This trio, which includes Christine Sherrill (Donna) and Jalynn Steele (Tanya), has only been out together on tour for 10 months, but we’ve all done the show before. And because we all know the material so well, we’ve become very comfortable working together on this tour.

Were you an ABBA fan before landing this show?

I definitely knew some of their songs, like “Mamma Mia!” and “Dancing Queen,” but I wouldn’t say I was an ABBA fan. Today’s young generation probably knows more about ABBA than I did when I was young. Growing up, though, I’d heard “Take a Chance on Me” so I used it as my audition song. When I learned it would be my song in the show, I was very excited because I’ve always liked it.

What appeals to you about your character?

Rosie is literally me. I’m a good friend and I like to use humor to lighten the mood and make people smile. And, as far as playing Rosie goes, I like her comfortable clothes but I don’t mind the spandex she wears when the Dynamos reunite either. I’m wearing the same boots from 10 years ago. They’re still very comfortable.

How did you first become interested in musical theater?

When I was younger, I listened to Alanis Morissette, Jewel, Dashboard Confessional, and emo bands. It was my parents who first pumped musical theater into my veins by taking me to shows. Then I started listening to “Standing Room Only” on WERS 88.9 every Saturday morning. Since then, I’ve always wanted to play Mama Rose in “Gypsy.” That opportunity hasn’t come my way yet, but I did get to do another of my favorite roles, the Witch in “Into the Woods,” in college.

Are your parents also in show business?

My mother used to do temple shows and she’s still active in the performing arts in their 55+ community. My parents are both retired now, but my father has also become an actor. He and my mother do commercials and infomercials.

What do you remember most fondly of your early days working with Boston-area theaters?

I grew up at the Company Theatre in Norwell, studying at the Academy of the Company Theatre between the ages of 6 and 15, so I will never forget Zoe Bradford, the late Jordie Saucerman, Sally Ashton Forrest, Michael Joseph, and John King. John was the male lead in every production I’ve ever seen at the Company Theatre and he was always wonderful.

I’ll also never forget doing a 2006 SpeakEasy Stage Company production of “The Women,” with Maureen Keiller, when I was in college. Maureen is very talented and also a terrific person. We’ve remained close friends over the years. In 2020, when my plans for a destination wedding in Mexico had to be canceled because of the pandemic, my wife, Anne Haerling, and I ended up being married on the top of the tower at Maureen’s house in Hull.

I understand that in addition to being an actor and singer, you’re also a celebrity impersonator. How did that come about?

It all started when I was 14 years old and played Dorothy Gale in a production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Needham Community Theatre. I was basically mimicking Judy Garland’s voice the whole time. With my impersonations, I really like to mimic the other artist’s voice. I do Judy, and I also do Liza Minnelli, Carol Channing, Patti LuPone, Barbra Streisand, Elaine Stritch, Julie Andrews, and Bette Midler, and contemporary pop singers like Celine Dion, Adele, and Shakira.

Have any of the artists seen you impersonate them?

I did a guest spot on the Netflix series “The Watcher” with Jennifer Coolidge. During a free moment, I got to do my impersonation for her. I was thrilled, too, because she loved it.

Who’s your favorite performer to impersonate?

Without question, Bernadette Peters. I do her in all her considerable glory – head thrown back and arms in the air. Bernadette is not only my favorite subject, she is also the Broadway star I love most.

Photo caption: Left to right, Jalynne Steele, Christine Sherrill, and Carly Sakolove in a scene from “Mamma Mia!” Photo by Joan Marcus. Head shot of Carly Sakolove courtesy of Broadway In Boston.

Comments