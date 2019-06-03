I AM THE BARRON Summer Spectacle Announced At Double Edge

Double Edge Theatre will present its annual Traveling Summer Spectacle performance - this year's I am the Baron. Strange worlds. Fantastical adventures. Mythic visions. Who is Baron Von Munchausen? Hero? Liar? Buffoon? Inspired by the 18th Century book by Rudolf Raspe, I am the Baron is a celebration of the power of stories and storytelling to transform the world. In this ode to joy, the audience is invited to join a journey of the imagination indoors, outdoors, to the stars and back.

I am the Baron marks Double Edge's seventeenth Summer Spectacle, and the audience has grown from 45 people in 2002, to over 3000 in 2018. This is an auspicious year for Double Edge, as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of its arrival from Boston to the Farm in Ashfield, Massachusetts. Throughout this anniversary year, DE is presenting special events, gatherings, and performances, including this special Summer Spectacle.

I am the Baron is created by the Double Edge Ensemble and directed by Matthew Glassman and Jeremy Louise Eaton. Glassman, who has been with Double Edge for almost twenty years, is a DE Co-Artistic Director, and is also co-writing I am the Baron. Eaton is Design and Associate Director, and is also designing the performance. Why Munchausen? Why now? "We live in times when we really need a Baron Munchausen reminding us of incredible, new possibilities, of all the realms of reality to draw from in order to transform ourselves into heroes and ultimately our reality. Plus there's also just so much pleasure and joy in bringing these stories to life," Glassman said.

Assisting in the writing and dramaturgy is Trinity College Theatre Professor, Director/ Writer Mitch Polin and joining the ensemble will be early career artists from the US and overseas including puppetry artists from Hungary and Poland, and youth participants from Springfield's Public Conservatory of the Arts.

Tickets at www.doubleedgetheatre.org





