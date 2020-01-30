Huntington Theatre Company Partners With The Ellie Fund For A 'Pink Out' Performance Of The Second City's SHE THE PEOPLE

Huntington Theatre Company announces a first-ever "Pink Out" performance of The Second City's She the People: Girlfriends' Guide to Sisters Doing it for Themselves in partnership with The Ellie Fund, a breast cancer support organization. The "Pink Out" performance will take place on Sunday, February 23 at 6PM at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont St. Boston). A portion of the proceeds of ticket sales will go to The Ellie Fund's Healing Together Patient and Family Care Program. All attendees of the "Pink Out" performance are encouraged to wear pink to show support for breast cancer patients and survivors. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone or in person at ticketing services by providing the promo code PINKOUT.



The Ellie Fund provides assistance to breast cancer patients residing in and/or receiving treatment in Massachusetts. Through their Healing Together Patient and Family Care Program and Metastatic Breast Cancer Support Program, they provide critical support services free of charge to help relieve breast cancer patients' burdens while in treatment. Services include grocery assistance, transportation, light housekeeping, childcare reimbursement, prepared meals, and integrated therapy services. "In choosing a partner organization to highlight during the run of this incredibly empowering production, we were drawn to The Ellie Fund because they have made a commitment to improve the day-to-day quality of life of breast cancer patients and their families. They do so by helping to relieve some of the stressful gaps in the home created by rigorous physical and time consuming treatment, while allowing patients to focus on their recovery." says Cheyenne Cohn-Postell, Huntington Theatre Company's Promotions and Community Coordinator. "The Ellie Fund is an organization that embodies 'sisters doing it for themselves' which is why we have decided to organize the 'Pink Out' performance of She the People."

She the People: Girlfriends' Guide to Sisters Doing it for Themselves is a critically acclaimed, sketch comedy revue by The Second City. This iconic comedy theatre and talent incubator for "Saturday Night Live" has brought us generations of comedienne powerhouses such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Joan Rivers, Jane Lynch, and Catherine O'Hara.

Hot off the heels of its smash hit runs at The Second City in Chicago and Toronto, this "funny, fiercely political sketch comedy show" (The Washington Post) is currently on tour playing to sold-out houses and will land in Boston for a strictly limited time. She the People begins performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont Street, Boston) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, and runs through Sunday, March 8, 2020. The official press opening night is Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Tickets are now available.

The future is here, and it's female! Deemed "empowering entertainment" by The Chicago Tribune, She the People: Girlfriends' Guide to Sisters Doing it for Themselves is a high-octane, two-act show entirely created, designed and performed by the fearlessly funny women of world-famous comedy mecca The Second City. She the People gleefully roasts the patriarchy, taking on everything from having it all to having that sick feeling your government is trying to send you back to the Middle Ages. This fast-paced, razor-sharp revue seamlessly blends comedy, music, and improvisation with witty, whip-smart commentary on the female experience.

She the People is written by Carisa Barreca, Alex Bellisle, Marla Caceres, Katie Caussin, Carly Heffernan, Maria Randazzo, Rashawn Nadine Scott, Tien Tran, Kimberly Michelle Vaughn, and Lauren Walker.

In addition to the special "Pink Out" performance benefiting The Ellie Fund, the Huntington Theatre Company previously announced "Pay Gap Pricing" for all performances of She the People. The median full-time female worker makes just 80.7 cents for every dollar her male counterpart makes. The Huntington Theatre Company has decided to turn that statistic on its head for this critically acclaimed, sketch comedy revue by The Second City. All self-identifying women who use the code PGP when purchasing tickets online at huntingtontheatre.org, by phone or at ticketing services will pay only 80% of the price of a full price tickets. The discount is valid for all performances and seating zones. This offer cannot be combined with other discounts.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You