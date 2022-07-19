Hub Presents The Boston Premiere Of SLOW FOOD

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will return to in-person performances this summer with the Boston premiere of Wendy MacLeod's Slow Food, directed by Daniel Bourque, Saturday, July 16 through Saturday, July 30 at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. in Boston's Back Bay. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected at each performance for local charities.



Empty-nesters Irene and Peter are struggling to salvage their anniversary dinner at the only open restaurant in town. However, when their maddening, meddling waiter inserts himself into their meal and their marriage, the evening really heats up! The hangry couple begin to question everything from their menu choices to their future together. Will their food ever come? Will their waiter ever leave? Will they even make it to their next anniversary? Slow Food is a theatrical treat that explores what we truly hunger for and will please the palate of even the most discerning diners and viewers.

Local favorite Daniel Bourque directs three of Boston's funniest actors: Steve Auger (Dorchester, Elliot Norton Award winner and IRNE Award Nominee), Jyoti Daniere (Cambridge), and Victor Shopov (Swampscott, Elliot Norton Award and IRNE Award winner) in this tender, uproarious comedy that delves into what really sustains us.

Wendy MacLeod is the author of nearly three-dozen full-length, short, and one-act plays that have been produced in theaters throughout the United States and Europe. Her play The House of Yes was a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award nominee and became an award-winning Miramax film starring Parker Posey. Other plays include The Water Children (Special Jury Award, Sundance Film Festival, Playwrights Horizons), and Things Being What They Are (Seattle Repertory Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, The Road Theater LA). Her play This Flight Tonight was included in Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays. MacLeod was the first playwright chosen for The Writers' Room residency at The Arden Theatre in Philadelphia, where she wrote Women in Jeopardy! A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, she is the James E. Michael Playwright-in-Residence at Kenyon College and winner of The New Yorker caption contest.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's emerging theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

