Helltown Players to Present Reading of Play About Painter Franz Kline

Helltown Players, Forum 24 and the Provincetown Art Gallery Association will present a staged reading of “A Part of the Noise,” a new play exploring the life of the renowned American painter, Franz Kline. Written by his nephew, Carl Kline, this fresh narrative provides an intimate look at the artist's life, shedding light on the complexities and passions of the man behind the iconic black-and-white abstractions. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 11, at 7:00 PM at the Provincetown Theatre, located at 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA.

Carl Kline, an MFA graduate in theater and an eclectic professional with a diverse background, brings a deeply personal touch to the play. He approaches his uncle's story with a commitment to authenticity, promising a portrayal rich with emotional depth and integrity. The narrative unfolds in 1959, capturing Franz Kline's vibrant personality and artistic journey, with scenes that feel as if Franz himself penned them. The play offers audiences a unique opportunity to witness Kline's world, filled with intellect, humor, and an unwavering love for art.



The reading, directed by Lynda Sturner, features a talented cast of Cape Cod actors portraying some of America's most celebrated cultural icons of the last century, including William de Kooning, Jack Kerouac, Jackson Pollack and others. “A Part of the Noise” offers a rare behind-the-scenes examination of Kline's personal life and highlights the dynamic exchanges and conflicts that defined his brilliant career.

The cast includes Franz Kline - Billy Hough; Sydney Janis - Steve Ross; John - Paul Hailley; Artie Mandelbaum - Joe MacDougall; Jerry - Steve Myerson; William de Kooning - Beau Jackett; Joan Mitchell - Laura Shabott; Grace Hartigan - Jadah Carroll; Annie - Missy Potash; Elizabeth - Sara Fitzpatrick; Jack Kerouac - Elliott Sicard; David Amram - Mark Meehan; Jackson Pollack - To be announced; Dr Robert Fenneman - Stuard Derrick; Dr Marsh - Jody O'Neil; and David Dibbs - Nicholas Dorr/

Forum 24 and the Provincetown Art Gallery Association

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Forum 49, a seminal event in the history of modern art, the Provincetown Art Gallery Association is hosting a series of events throughout the summer. The Forum 49 gathering was a pivotal moment for avant-garde artists, including abstract expressionists, musicians, and poets. This summer's events aim to honor the legacy of these cultural pioneers and explore their enduring influence on the art world.

Helltown Players

Helltown Players is a collaborative of dramatists and theatre enthusiasts from the Outer Cape whose mission is to produce new plays written by Cape Cod playwrights. Founded in the Spring of 2023 by eight playwrights and theatre enthusiasts with Outer Cape connections, Helltown Players is a registered Massachusetts nonprofit corporation and is a registered tax-exempt nonprofit under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRS).

Visit our website and find out more about Helltown Players and what we are up to: https://www.helltownplayers.org.

