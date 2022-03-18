Harvard Square Stands In Solidarity With Ukraine with Demonstration This Sunday

On Sunday, March 20th at 4:30 p.m., Cambridge artists, Ross Miller and Yolanda He Yang, will wrap the Charles Sumner statue in Harvard Square in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The statue is located directly across from the First Parish Church at 1446 Massachusetts Avenue.

In presenting the concept of Ukraine Echo to the city of Cambridge and the Harvard Square Business Association, Miller said, "The horrors of war constantly update on our phone as residents of Lviv, Ukraine carefully wrap urban artworks, protecting a fountain dedicated to the ocean goddess from bomb damage. With jarring pain, we know we are not able to physically connect or assist. Even more helpless...how can artists act to show empathy? This project is an insignificant yet heartfelt effort to transfer an image from Lviv, Ukraine to Cambridge, Massachusetts - a tiny symbolic action. Perhaps the futility of this action is part of the expression."

As Ross and Yolanda wrap the statue, renowned performer, Olga Lisovska, will sing the Ukrainian National Anthem. Staff from the HSBA will hand out small Ukrainian flags. Attendees and passersby will be invited to stand in solidarity and wave the flags in front of the statue until 5:15 p.m.

Denise Jillson, executive director of the HSBA, said, "Immediately following the wrapping of the Sumner statue and the flag-waving event, participants will be encouraged to walk down Massachusetts Avenue to The Sanctuary Theatre at 400 Harvard Street where Cambridge for Ukraine will commence with music, song, dance, speeches and fundraising.