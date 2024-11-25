Harry Manx, Montreal Guitar Trio & More to Perform at The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts revealed four new shows. Award-winning Bluesman Harry Manx will be at the Spire on February 15, and virtuoso trio The Montreal Guitar Trio will present a tribute concert in memory of the great Ennio Morricone on February 21. Boston based singer-songwriter Sarah Blacker will perform on March 6, and Grammy and Blues Music Award nominees, the Knickerbocker All-Stars will play on March 22. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, November 30, at 6:00 a.m.

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Harry Manx has been described as an essential link between the music of the East and the music of the West. He fuses traditional blues with classic Indian ragas to create a distinctive sound. Manx's debut album was immediately recognized by the cognoscenti in Toronto's blues scene, and he was nominated for two Maple Blues Awards, for Best Acoustic Act and Best Recording in 2001. Manx's sophomore effort won a Canadian Independent Music Award for "Blues Album of the Year" and drew him critical praise.

Sébastien Deshaies, Glenn Lévesque, and Marc Morin of The Montreal Guitar Trio (MG3) surprise, amaze, exalt, and ignite audiences with their dynamic and breathtaking stage presence. This passionate trio has been sharing their work with fervor for over 25 years. In addition to their three guitars, these multi-instrumentalists also sing and play the violin, mandolin, bass, accordion, and more. From the beginning of their career, the music of legendary composer Ennio Morricone has been a significant part of the trio's repertoire. This special concert dedicated to his memory will also feature surprises with the unique flair only the MG3 can offer.

Sarah Blacker is regularly compared to Joni Mitchell with her stop-you-dead-in-your-tracks vocals and unique harmonic twists, with a side of classical rock n roll and jazz. Named 'Female Performer of the Year' in the New England Music Awards, a Boston-Music Award nominee, and CBS Boston Artist to Watch, Blacker has also supported Jefferson Starship, America, Paula Cole, Richard Thompson, and Sara Bareilles, to name just a few.

The Knickerbocker All-Stars have been nominated for a Blues Music Award for best soul blues album of 2018 and have climbed the radio charts, reaching #1 on the Living Blues Charts. They have performed and recorded with legendary musicians like Marcia Ball, Jimmie Vaughan, Sugaray Rayford, Duke Robillard, and virtually all the alumni of the Roomful of Blues.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Michael Sweet Band on November 29, James Montgomery on November 30, The Shady Roosters on December 1, Cara Brindisi Concert and Podcast with guest Brian Calhoon on December 5, Harvest and Rust on December 7, Jenna Nicholls on December 12, Storm Large on December 13, Delta Generators on December 14, Lúnasa on December 15, Grace Morrison on December 19, Cherish The Ladies on December 20, and Divas with a Twist on December 21.

