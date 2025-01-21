HAIRSPRAY to be Presented at Sullivan Rep in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hairspray, the modern classic with Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman, and book by Mark O'Donell & Thomas Meehan will be presented by Sullivan Rep as the opening show of their second season.

Based on the 1988 John Waters film of the same name, the musical follows the story of hopeful teen, Tracy Turnblad as she auditions to be a dancer on the Corny Collins show. As her eyes open to the injustices against her and her friends, Tracy attempts to create social change as she sets her sights on integration for the show. Set amidst the backdrop of 1960's Baltimore, Hairspray explores the topics of racism, fatphobia, and bullying with a very upbeat, comedic, and positive style.

Artistic Director Dan Sullivan returns as Director and Choreographer of this production. Musical Direction by Jenny Tsai with Stage Management by Maya Concepción.

Costume Design by DW, Hair & Make Up Design by Bridget Sullivan, Intimacy Direction by KRISTIAN ESPIRITU, Technical Direction by John Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Sound Design by Bridget Donovan, Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli, and Properties Design by Rick Grenier.

The Cast of Hairspray includes Nora Sullivan as Tracy Turnblad, Kevin Hanley as Corny Collins, Hanifa Nelson-Kamau as Motormouth Maybelle, Katie Anne Clark as Velma Von Tussle, Tim Lawton as Edna Turnblad, Jack Magan as Link Larkin, Eve Harrison as Penny Pingelton, Emily Lambert as Amber Von Tussle, Marell Perry as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kai Chao as Wilbur Turnblad, Lizzy Pierre-Saint as Little Inez, Carly Evans as Female Authority Figure(U/S Velma Von Tussle), Anthony Rinaldi as Male Authority Figure(U/S Edna Turnblad), Brittany Kamson as Judine, Jessica Ober as Shelley/Dance Captain(U/S Amber Von Tussle), Caetano de Sa as Brad(U/S Link Larkin), Caroline Granahan as Tammy(U/S Penny), Supreme Nkoski Newton as Stooie/Swing, Chantel O'Brien as Shayna, Jacob Thomas Less as Fender/Council Swing, Mackenzie LeTorre as Thad/Dance Captain, Alicia Love as LouAnn/Council Swing, Jaclyn Gossett as Cindy Watkins(U/S Little Inez & Dynamites), Jacob Harris as Sketch, Yasmeen Duncan as Kamilah(U/S Motormouth Maybelle), Holly Inman as Brenda, Noah Turner as Gilbert(U/S Seaweed), and Ethan Dubray as IQ.

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of our community and support it through other professions. The company's show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well known content with under-represented and inspiring works. Hairspray will run February 14 - March 1 at The American Legion Nonantum Post.

Comments