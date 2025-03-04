GrungeFest Comes to Indian Ranch in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first-ever GrungeFest is set to take place at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The show will feature tributes to your favorite grunge artists including Say Hello II Heaven (Chris Cornell Anthology), King Jeremy (Pearl Jam Tribute), Rotten Apple (Alice In Chains Tribute) and Nirvani (Nirvana Tribute). Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 8th at 10:00 AM.

Say Hello II Heaven is a Chris Cornell Tribute dedicated to his work from Temple of the Dog, Soundgarden, Audioslave and his original music. The band strives to authentically re-create the sound of Cornell's music both instrumentally and vocally, with passion and love for the music, the crowd and each other. Say Hello II Heaven is well known to bring a positive vibe wherever they play, you can feel the love and passion they have for Chris Cornell and all the great fans who come out to see them.

King Jeremy is the only Pearl Jam tribute to feature true renditions of all of the hits, sing-alongs, B-sides, live presentations, and solo material. Five professional musicians with a passion for Pearl Jam, a respect for accuracy, artistry, and professionalism, providing the ultimate Pearl Jam experience for crowds all over New England. Close your eyes, and you will be immersed in the intimate experience of seeing one of the greatest bands to ever take the stage, right there, in front of you.

Rotten Apple is more than just a tribute band—it’s a sonic journey through the depths of Alice in Chains’ legendary catalog, delivered with authenticity, precision, and an electrifying stage presence. The band is composed of seasoned musicians whose combined talents create a sound that’s both true to the original and powerful in its own right. From the haunting melodies of Jar of Flies to the bone-crushing riffs of Dirt, Rotten Apple delivers an unforgettable live experience that transports audiences back to the height of the grunge era.

Nirvani - A Nirvana Tribute Experience formed in 2021 with an inspired vision to perform the most accurate and captivating Nirvana live show since the real thing. Nirvani embodies Cobain, Novoselic, and Grohl in their talent and authenticity. Each band member is dedicated to portraying both the appearance and playing styles of their Nirvana counterparts. This combined with their use of authentic vintage instruments makes Nirvani a live tribute concert experience that leaves audiences simultaneously satisfied and longing for more.

This brand-new festival is the latest addition to a series of day-long events put together by Octo Rock Cinema Productions at Indian Ranch, which also produces HairFest, RokFest, and Local CountryFest. “These themed tribute shows have proven to be very popular with the fans at Indian Ranch. We have seen that these events are staples on the calendars of our fans who consistently come back year after year. I imagine like the others that GrungeFest will be a big hit” says Frank Pupillo, owner of Octo Rock Cinema Productions.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Little River Band on July 6th, The Pike Hairfest on July 19th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, Tyler Hubbard on August 17th, and Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 31st. More shows will be announced soon.

