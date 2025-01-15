Greater Boston Stage Company Will Host the 2025 Young Company Winter Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Greater Boston Stage Company has announced its Young Company Winter Festival 2025! This winter, the company is bringing a fresh and exciting lineup of productions that are sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Students in grades 4-12 will showcase their talents in stunning renditions of Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr., Disney's Descendants: The Musical, and Hadestown: Teen Edition. Each production exemplifies the passion and creativity of our young actors. Performances will run from February 6th to February 9th at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, MA.

"We’re beyond excited to kick off this year’s Winter Festival," says Morgan Flynn, Education Manager at Greater Boston Stage Company. "The diversity of these shows highlights the versatility and enthusiasm of our young performers. From the whimsical world of Wonderland to the magical kingdom of Descendants and the powerhouse energy of Hadestown, we can't wait to share these stories with our community."

Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Join Alice as she tumbles down the rabbit hole into a fantastical world full of curious characters and whimsical adventures in Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr. Performed by students in grades 4 through 6, this charming musical brings to life Lewis Carroll’s beloved story with catchy tunes and vibrant performances. Directed and choreographed by Devon Whitney, with assistant direction and choreography by Mariah Ruben and music direction by Carrie Tully, this production promises to transport audiences to a world of wonder. Stage-managed by Madelyn Traynor, Alice in Wonderland Jr. is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its playful energy and colorful characters.

Disney's Descendants: The Musical

Get ready to join the next generation of heroes and villains in Disney's Descendants: The Musical! Performed by talented young actors in grades 7 through 9, this dynamic production brings the hit Disney Channel movie to life, blending catchy pop tunes with thrilling choreography. Directed by Morgan Flynn, with choreography by Sydney Grant and music direction by Katelyn Geary, this high-energy musical follows the children of iconic Disney villains as they navigate their own destinies. Stage-managed by Sarah Simon, Descendants: The Musical is an unforgettable experience filled with fun, heart, and an inspiring message of embracing who you are.

Hadestown: Teen Edition

Step into the heart of Greek mythology with Hadestown: Teen Edition, a reimagining of the Tony Award-winning musical that combines a modern folk-pop score with ancient legends. Performed by talented young actors in grades 10 through 12, this captivating production follows the story of Orpheus and Eurydice as they journey to the underworld in a quest for love and hope. Directed by Alyssa Burke, with choreography by Autumn Blazon-Brown and music direction by Jordan Oczkowski, Hadestown is an emotional and powerful musical experience. Stage-managed by Han Taub, this production brings the haunting beauty of Hadestown to life for a new generation of audiences.

"We are incredibly proud of the creativity and dedication our students bring to each production," says Autumn Blazon-Brown, Education Associate at Greater Boston Stage Company. "The Winter Festival is an opportunity for them to step into the spotlight and share their passion with our community, and we can't wait to celebrate their achievements with our audience."

The Young Company Winter Festival 2025 is made possible by a dedicated team of designers and program staff. Ryan Natcharian serves as the Festival Production Manager, with Rachel Rose Roberts as Set Designer, Victoria Verrecchia as Props Designer, and Matt Cost as Lighting Designer. The talented costume design team includes Chelsea Kerl for Alice in Wonderland Jr., Samantha Wolfrum for Descendants: The Musical, and E. Rosser for Hadestown: Teen Edition. Technical direction is provided by Casey Leone Blackbird, with scenic charge by Kate Bell, sound engineering by Adam Smith, and lighting coordination by Meghan Ward. Together, this incredible team ensures a seamless and vibrant festival experience for all.

Comments