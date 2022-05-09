Great Barrington Public Theater Presents PERSIST Summer Art Show

As part of the 2022 summer season of Great Barrington Public Theater (GBPT), patrons are invited to enjoy works created by 7 women artists residing in (and near) the Berkshires. Curated by GBPT's Associate Artist, Elizabeth Nelson, PERSIST explores themes of erosion, trauma, reimagination, investigation, beauty, and violence.

"I wanted to bring together women who have been creating during these turbulent times. Creating as a way to process, to maintain purpose and joy-to persist. What I discovered is that we have all been persisting in a multitude of ways from the beginning, as both women and artists," says Elizabeth Nelson. "I'm curious how experiencing these particular works together as part of seeing live theater will affect the audience-what stories will reveal themselves? What might the viewer discover about how they have and continue to persist?"

Presented works will include photography, drawing, flash fiction/CNF, and sculpture using recycled textiles, found and repurposed objects, and natural materials such as wood, bone, clay, and feathers. Some works will have an interactive component, allowing the viewer to participate in the experience.

Contributing artists include: Parasrevi "Toula" Taliadoros, owner and artist behind Make My Day Design; Deirdre McKenna, writer and performer with the Powder Keg Writing Group for Women; Merudjina Normil, interdisciplinary artist; Ariana Kolins, interdisciplinary artist; Lindsay Neathawk, owner of Neathawk Designs; Natalia Bystrianyk, intuitive painter; and Elizabeth Nelson, writer, multidisciplinary artist, and marketing professional.

PERSIST will be on view June 4 through August 6, 2022 in the Student Gallery outside the Liebowitz Black Box Theater in the Daniel Arts Center on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock. More information will be available soon at greatbarringtonpublictheater.org.