Great Barrington Public Theater Premieres David Mamet's New Work, FOUR AMERICAN WOMEN

Great Barrington Public Theater opens the 2021 summer performance season with a play-length series of brand-new monologues by Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet that deliver intrinsic American voices and stories in the words of two famous and two anonymous women. The solo, on-screen performances bring audiences, one of America's most notable playwrights and three top-tier actors together remotely to bring four distinct women to life.

"Beverly Wilshire Hotel. His shoes fit. I took his shoes." An Aviator

Great Barrington Public Theater Artistic Director Jim Frangione describes Four American Women as "A riveting portrayal of American character depth and personality. This is David at his leanest, exacting and freest to plumb some untouched corners of the modern American character and mindset. Since the implementation of safety protocols and the closure of curtains, we, and everyone in the theater world, have pivoted to the challenge. Over recent months we successfully produced two different screen series, and are now thrilled to premiere Four American Women for audiences everywhere." The Broadway on Demand release is a pay-to-screen, view-on-demand benefit performance to help sustain the company's work and artists in preparation for this season's planned, on-stage performances.

"I think more people are watching me. Well, yes they are." A Doctor

In Four American Women notable Equity actors Rebecca Pidgeon, Heidi Sulzman and Yolonda Ross depict two well-known and two unknown women who extemporize their unique perspectives on personal bravery, iron will, incisive logic and authentic character traits taken directly from the American lifestream.

"And it is always someone else." An Attorney

"With David's guidance and our artistic production team working remotely but closely with the performers, we have assembled four provocative, cut-to-the bone personalities who will satisfy theater lovers looking for the character and dialogue David excels at. With their powerful, nuanced screen performances. Rebecca, Heidi and Yolonda take David's precision with language to new places."

"This life is a sin, otherwise it's not life." Dorothy Kilgallen

Four American Women can be reserved online, for on-demand, pay-to-view April 26th-May 9th on Broadway on Demand, Reservations are $24 for a 48-hour viewing window. Since this is an Equity Stage Actors performance, the number of screen views is limited. Early Rreservations are strongly encouraged.

The benefit program also tilts toward the company's plans for the upcoming, on-stage summer season, dependent on Covid protocols, with full expectations to bring the lights up on the East Coast premiere of David Mamet's newest ensemble work, The Christopher Boy's Communion, originally slated but cancelled last season. The 2021 season will also bring two world premiere plays by two familiar and popular Berkshire playwrights, and the surprising Wet Ink series, previewing several new full-length and solo works Great Barrington Public Theater has waiting in the wings.