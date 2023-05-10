Great Barrington Public Theater And Berkshire Voices Present A Reading Of Richard Reiss's New Play, DESPERATE LOVE, May 22

Desperate Love is a universal journey, a portrayal of the hopelessness families often act on to remain intact.

Spotlighting new work by Berkshire playwrights is a founding part of Great Barrington Public Theater's mission. Monday, May 22, 7:30pm, at St James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington, MA., GBPT and Berkshire Voices present a free reading of Desperate Love, a searing new play by Richard Reiss.

A mother and father confront complex issues of love and hate as they struggle to deal with their troubled son. Desperate Love is a universal journey, a portrayal of the hopelessness families often act on to remain intact. Gritty and funny, the play explores the quest for love, faith, redemption and understanding in a life beleaguered with fear.

Richard Reiss is the author of Desperate Love: A Father's Memoir, published by Serving House Books. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Newark Star-Ledger, ADDitude Magazine, The Literary Review and others. Currently, his column, Reiss' Pieces, can be found in The Berkshire Eagle and The Connecticut Examiner.

Tickets are FREE!, but capacity is limited. Seats can be reserved by emailing Tristan.GreatBarringtonPublic@gmail.com.

Great Barrington Public Theater was founded to create opportunities for theater artists in the Berkshires and neighboring regions. The company recognizes the many excellent playwrights, actors, directors, designers, administrators and technicians living in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Our objective is to bring a variety of new plays to the stage and to create rigorous opportunities for area theater artists, while engaging our audiences with developmental readings, workshops, and fully staged productions, involving area talent as often as possible; and keeping ticket prices affordable.



