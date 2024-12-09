Gina Brillon, Kerri Powers & More Are Coming To The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts revealed four new shows. On February 1, award-winning comedian Gina Brillon will perform. On March 20, American roots and soul songwriter Kerri Powers will take the stage, followed by award-winning bluesman Selwyn Birchwood, who will perform at the Spire Center on March 21. Medium Patricia Griffin will also connect audience members with their loved ones on the other side on May 3. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, December 14, at 6:00 a.m.

Gina Brillon, Puerto Rican actress, comedian, writer and mom has been a standup comic since she was 17 years old. Her sophomore 1-hour special Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava (Amazon Prime Video) won a 2021 Gracie Award and was nominated for an Imagen Award. Her 1/2 hour special Easily Offended was one of the top shows from the Entre Nos franchise on HBO Latino, and streams on all HBO Digital Platforms. She’s made appearances on The View, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live. In 2012, she became the first (and only) Latina winner of NBC’s Stand up for Diversity Showcase. The following year, she was a “New Face” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Gina was the first Latina comedian to be a Finalist in season 16 of America’s Got Talent.

Singer-songwriter Kerri Powers channels blues and soul with an eye-to-eye, earthy sensibility that makes for honest listening and reflection. With “Love is Why,” Powers’ first self-penned full-length album since 2018, the New England-based artist explores the universal emotion of love and its huge influence on our decisions. Kerri’s critically acclaimed album “Love is Why” landed on several ‘Top Albums of 2023’ lists for non-comm and Americana and Blues radio. “When it Rains” stayed at the #1 spot on the Roots Radio Rock Music Charts for several weeks.



Florida musician Selwyn Birchwood sets a course for the future of the blues with his visionary, original music. On his new release, Exorcist (his fourth for Alligator and sixth overall), Birchwood delivers the most far-reaching, musically adventurous album of his career. Exorcist was recorded in Florida and produced by Grammy Award-winner Tom Hambridge, with each of the 13 vividly detailed songs written and arranged by Birchwood. His Alligator Records debut album, "Don’t Call No Ambulance" won both the Living Blues Award and the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Debut. He followed in 2016 with fan-favorite "Pick Your Poison" and, in 2021, with "Living In A Burning House."

Patricia Griffin reads with great accuracy, integrity, humor, and love. She is a natural-born medium who, in 2014, came to a point where she could no longer deny her gifts and went professional. Based in Connecticut, Patricia continues to perform sold-out shows and does readings at venues in Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Illinois, and Florida, spreading the message that love sees all, believes all, and never ends. Although Patricia is known to get to as many audience members as possible, reading is not guaranteed.



Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Jenna Nicholls on December 12, Storm Large on December 13, Delta Generators on December 14, Lúnasa on December 15, Grace Morrison on December 19, Cherish the Ladies Celtic Christmas on December 20, Divas with a Twist on December 21, Neil McGarry on December 22, Enter The Haggis on December 27, and Another Tequila Sunrise on December 28 and 29.

