Fabiola Méndez And A Salsa Dance Kick Off The New Season At CROMA Space

Croma Space will open its artistic programming for 2025 with a romantic salsa dance party and a concert by the celebrated Puerto Rican cuatrista and singer Fabiola Méndez.

CROMA Space, located in Downtown Boston's historic Arlington Street Church and dedicated to celebrating Latin American cultural diversity, announced its new line-up of events for the first season of 2025, which will also include a stand-up comedy, a cumbia show, and a Latin American chamber music concert.

"We are presenting to our Boston community a varied and exceptional program so that they can continue to enjoy the best of Latino art," said Elsa Mosquera, co-director of Ágora Cultural Architects and CROMA's founder.

Two free events will start in the month of love, which will begin on February 1st with a salsa dance by DJ Cano Cangrejo and the professional dancers of Meta Movements, called "La salsa me enamora" (Salsa makes me fall in love). On February 8th is Fabiola Méndez's turn; together with her ensemble, she will bring a gift of love to the city that has become her second home. Méndez joins the Latin American Sounds and Flavors concert series, an initiative of Ágora made possible thanks to the support of the City of Boston's Office of Arts and Culture.

As part of Latin American Sounds & Flavors, the Dalí Quartet, honored as Ensemble of the Year 2024 by Chamber Music America, will visit the city on March 29. Their innovative approach combines a classical European repertoire with Latin America's rhythms and musical styles. From Puerto Rico, one of the most influential comedians in theater and television, Marian Pabón, will arrive with her new stand-up show "Más fuerte que nunca" (Stronger than ever) on March 20th. After overcoming an intense cancer treatment, the actress draws on her experiences to reflect on life and new opportunities with humor and optimism.

March will inaugurate another series of concerts and talks highlighting Afro-Latin rhythms through Cultural Crossroads, a collaboration between Agora and HipStory featuring artist duos on March 22, April 19, and May 24. On April 4th, the Colombian band Los Pirañas will take the stage at CROMA.

In addition to these events, the Celebrity Series of Boston will present two performances in April: the Boston Conservatory Faculty Brass Quintet (April 6) and the Nadia Washington Quartet (April 26).

To reserve tickets for the events at CROMA Space, please go to boritix.com or visit cromaspace.com.

