FROZEN, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, COMPANY & More Set for 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Season

Broadway In Boston has announced the Lexus 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Season at the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, an Ambassador Theatre Group venue. Included in the five show Season Subscription are DISNEY'S FROZEN, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, COMPANY and MJ. Additional show options to add to any Season Subscription are CHICAGO, THE BOOK OF MORMON, CLUE and LES MISÉRABLES. Five show Season Subscription packages are currently on sale through Broadway In Boston and detailed below. All public on sales to be announced at-a-later time.

"Over the past year we have been energized and inspired by Broadway In Boston audiences who continue to turn out night after night enjoying the shared experience of live theater," said Tivon Marcus, Vice President of Broadway In Boston. "We have no doubt that this will continue as we make our way towards an uplifting and rousing 2023/2024 Season. We can't wait for audiences to experience the nine thrilling productions making their way to our city! It takes a team and this year we are celebrating our partnership with Lexus who has played an instrumental role over the past twenty years helping to ensure that theater patrons from all over New England have an unforgettable Broadway In Boston experience. We look forward to many more years of Broadway together."

Broadway In Boston is also pleased to announce that Lexus will continue as the official name-in-title sponsor of the Broadway In Boston Season for the twentieth year in a row. Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

In addition to Lexus, Broadway In Boston thanks returning Season sponsors Point32Health, the parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, as the official health plan and the Godfrey Hotel. Additionally, we welcome Citizens as the official bank of Broadway In Boston.

The Lexus Broadway In Boston FIVE show 2023-2024 Season Subscription package includes:

FROZEN

Citizens Bank Opera House

October 25 - Nov. 12, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Citizens Bank Opera House

January 16 - Feb. 4, 2024

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Emerson Colonial Theatre

March 12 - 24, 2024

COMPANY

Citizens Bank Opera House

April 2 -14, 2024

MJ

Citizens Bank Opera House June 18 - July 7, 2024

Additional show options that can be added to a Season Subscription include:

CHICAGO

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Nov. 28 - Dec. 3, 2023



THE BOOK OF MORMON

Citizens Bank Opera House

February 13 - 18, 2024

CLUE

Emerson Colonial Theatre

April 30 - May 5, 2024

LES MISÉRABLES

Citizens Bank Opera House

August 13 - 25, 2024

For more information on all Broadway In Boston programming, show information, upcoming performances and to subscribe please visit https://BroadwayInBoston.com/subscriptions or call 866-523-7469 (Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm). New subscriptions are now on sale. Public on sales to be announced at-a-later date. All current Broadway In Boston subscribers will be contacted directly about their current subscriptions. For more information on Group Sales please visit www.BroadwayInBoston.com/Groups, email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com or call 617-482-8616.

2023-2024 Lexus Broadway In Boston programming in date order:

DISNEY'S FROZEN

Citizens Bank Opera House

October 25 - November 12, 2023

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy!

CHICAGO

Emerson Colonial Theatre

November 28 - December 3, 2023

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy- shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Citizens Bank Opera House

January 16 - February 4, 2024

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards®-including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and-above all-Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical-it is a state of mind.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Citizens Bank Opera House

February 13 - 18, 2024

It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Emerson Colonial Theatre

March 12 - 24, 2024

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is the Tony Award-winning new musical. Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone." It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guest house filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

COMPANY

Citizens Bank Opera House

April 2 - 14, 2024

PHONE RINGS, DOOR CHIMES, IN COMES COMPANY. Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY "strikes like a lightning bolt. It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell" (Variety). Three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) helms this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy, at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious. It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy. COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side by Side and the iconic Being Alive. Let's all drink to that!

CLUE

Emerson Colonial Theatre

April 30 - May 5, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MJ

Citizens Bank Opera House

June 18 - July 7, 2024

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Boston as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Boston premiere at the Citizens Bank Opera House in June 2024.

LES MISÉRABLES

Citizens Bank Opera House

August 13 - 25, 2024

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more.

