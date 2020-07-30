Edmund Bagnell, Singing Violinist, Brings New Solo Show To Provincetown, August 5

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will bring his new solo show He Plays The Violin in Provincetown this summer the The Crown & Anchor's new outdoor waterside venue, from August 5 to September 2.

The show was the first project developed by New Works Provincetown at The Art House last fall and includes a brand new piece written for Mr. Bagnell by Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens & War Paint). Through stories and song, the evening directed by Michael Schiralli celebrates all things music, from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway, and of course with a good dose of fiddle thrown in.

This piece shows a different side of Edmund Bagnell in this personal and uplifting journey through music, and is written by Edmund Bagnell with Michael Schiralli, conceived by Mark Cortale, with Fred Jodry at the piano. To mark the collective moment that we find ourselves in today with a positive message, Mr. Bagnell recently released a new video performance of the song No One Is Alone, from Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award winning musical Into The Woods.

Edmund Bagnell in He Plays The Violin will play The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, August 5 through September 2, on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM. For tickets and information, please visit onlyatthecrown.com or call 508-487-1430.

Edmund Bagnell played Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium (Off Broadway), Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 written by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), and Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown written by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other Credits include, Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of... (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple.

