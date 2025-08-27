East Boston Latin Music and Dance Festival Returns in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Senator Lydia Edwards, in partnership with ZUMIX, Veronica Robles Cultural Center (VROCC), Bajucol Dance Company, Salsa y Control Dance Company and the City of Boston, announced the return of the Latin Music & Dance Festival – Sonidos de la Gente on Friday, September 12, 2025, at East Boston Memorial Park.

This annual celebration honors the strength, joy, and diversity of East Boston's vibrant Latin American communities through music, dance, food, and free family-friendly fun. From 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, neighbors and visitors are invited to take part in a powerful, joyful experience of Latin culture.

“It is a true honor to celebrate the rich, diverse Latin American cultures that help make our city so special,” said Senator Lydia Edwards. “On September 12th, we invite families, neighbors, and friends to come together for a day of music, dance, food, and community—free and open to all!”

This year's festival will feature musical acts and dynamic dance performances, highlighting a wide range of styles—from folkloric and ballet to tango, hip hop, Peruvian rhythms, Brazilian bolero, and more. With non-stop performances on two stages, local live music will be provided by Grupo Gozarsa, La Rockola, Grupo Chevere, Manuela Sanchez Goubert, ¿Porque Puma? (ZUMIX's Latin Ensemble), Leo Lopez, and Ezequiel SM. Dancers will include Salsa y Control (Salsa), Bajucol folkloric dancers, Pumawari Peruvian ensemble, and Veronica Robles Cultural Center's youth dancers.

Many of East Boston's celebrated local restaurants will offer free tastings, including Bono, La Hacienda, Los Alebrijes, Boba Tea, Popsicools, Brasil Brazil, Chocolaffee, and more.

Sonidos de la Gente was established to further embrace and uplift East Boston's Latino community, recognizing its vital contributions to the cultural and social fabric of the neighborhood.