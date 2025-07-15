Donna Milani Luther Assumes Role As First Permanent Director Of The Summer Stars Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Summer Stars Foundation, a donor-funded non-profit supporting economically disadvantaged kids through its no-cost Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts, is excited to announce the appointment of Donna Milani Luther as its first permanent Director.

"Donna's recent retirement from her 29-year position as Head of Inly School has created an exceptional opportunity for The Summer Stars Foundation," says Board Chairman Steve Stockman. "As Founding Director of Summer Stars, she has stewarded us through 25 incredible years - all while growing Inly School to its position as one of Massachusetts's top independent educational institutions. We are looking forward to capitalizing on Donna's laser focus, unparalleled dedication and her successful track record of innovative educational vision, strong leadership and exceptional fundraising talents."

"Summer Stars has been close to my heart for the past 25 years," says Milani Luther. "We're now embarking on a path of tremendous growth. We're planning to double the number of kids we can serve each summer, expand our teacher training program in our unique performing arts-based pedagogy, and so much more."

Milani Luther began her career as a music and drama teacher, taught both subjects at Derby Academy and later headed the Arts Department at Thayer Academy. As Head of Inly School in Scituate, MA, she raised well over $10 million, grew enrollment, and developed the campus into a state-of-the-art creative educational facility. Her last Inly project - a new Middle School - is set to open early 2026.

Since 2000, Summer Stars has helped thousands of economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 learn success through the performing arts, led by a talented staff of teaching artists, professional performers, counselors, and guest artists (including Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler Brittany Spears, and 50 Cent, among others.) Summer Stars is entirely funded by donations - campers pay nothing to attend.

This year's camp runs August 3-11, 2025, in the Berkshires of Massachusetts on the campus of Northfield Mount Hermon School (NMH). For more information, please visit www.summerstars.org.