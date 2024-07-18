Creative Team Set for ROMEO AND JULIET at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater has revealed the creative team of its production of Romeo and Juliet, which begins its 2024/25 Season. Romeo and Juliet begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Saturday, August 31, 2024, opens officially on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The Romeo and Juliet creative team includes returning collaborators and artists making their A.R.T. debut.

Drama Desk-nominated scenic designer Amy Rubin returns to A.R.T., having previously designed Gloria: A Life.

Tony Award-nominated costume designer Emilio Sosa also returns to A.R.T. having previously designed 1776, The White Card, Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

Obie Award-winning lighting designer Jen Schriever returns having previously designed 1776, Fingersmith and In the Body of the World.

Alexandre Dai Castaing makes his A.R.T. debut as the composer.

Drama Desk-nominated hair, wig, and make-up designer J. Jared Janas comes back to A.R.T having previously designed Jagged Little Pill, Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and The Tempest.

Intimacy coordinator Lauren Kiele DeLeon returns from Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.

Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA.

As previously announced, Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) reunites with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna's Celebration tour) to stage a visceral, heart-pounding new production of Shakespeare's iconic love story. The cast will be led by Rudy Pankow as Romeo, Emilia Suárez as Juliet, and Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

ROMEO AND JULIET TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RomeoandJuliet. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

