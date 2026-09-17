Creative Team Set for 1972 at American Repertory Theater

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American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) revealed the creative team for its world-premiere production of 1972 by musician-activist Chadwick Stokes of the Boston-based indie bands DISPATCH and State Radio and Jessie Nelson. The rock opera will be performed as a heightened concert at Harvard's Farkas Hall Tuesday, October 27 through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

1972 will celebrate its opening on Sunday, November 1, welcome press on Wednesday, November 4, and run through Sunday, November 22, 2026. Special guests will be in conversation following select performances, and a special exhibition will be on view on select dates. See more information below.

1972 will feature scenic design by Drama Desk nominee Amy Rubin (Romeo and Juliet, Gloria: A Life at A.R.T.); costume design by Drama Desk Award winner Nicole Jescinth Smith (“Ramy” and “Up Here” on Hulu); lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton (Marjorie Prime, Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway); sound design by Tony Award nominee Justin Stasiw (Night Side Songs at A.R.T.; Lempicka on Broadway). Jacob Yates is the music director. Sarah Ford is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Company. Claire Chrzan is the associate lighting designer.

In 1972, a pregnant Hannah flees an abusive relationship and finds unexpected camaraderie with three outcasts riding the rails of America, outrunning ghosts of their own. After barely escaping an illegal abortion, she meets the Janes, an underground network of courageous women who risk everything to provide a choice to women with nowhere to turn. Inspired by true stories of these hidden heroes, this world-premiere rock opera fuels the ongoing fight for personal freedom.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 09 Hrs 09 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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