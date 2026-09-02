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Photos: John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany & More Star in RHINOCEROS at American Repertory Theater

Paul Giamatti, Harriett D. Foy, Peter Francis James and Kristine Nielsen also star in the production now playing at American Repertory Theater.

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American Repertory Theater has released new production photos from Rhinoceros, featuring John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany and more. 

In Rhinoceros, everything seems normal one Sunday morning until, one by one, friends and colleagues begin transforming into rhinoceroses. Berenger, played by Turturro, must decide whether to follow the crowd or stand his ground. The play explores the pressures of conformity and the struggle to hold on to one's humanity.

The cast features Harriett D. Foy as Housewife, Paul Giamatti as Jean, Peter Francis James as Grocer/Papillon, Tatiana Maslany as Daisy, Kristine Nielsen as Grocer's Wife/Mrs. Boeuf, Alex Ross as Dudard, Clay Singer as Botard/Waiter and John Turturro as Berenger.

Britt Faulkner, John Kuntz, David Mason, Amelia Sipkin and Scott Stangland serve as understudies.

Rhinoceros features scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Fitz Patton, special effects design by Markus Maurette, hair and wig design by Tom Watson and make-up design by Kyle Krueger.

Thomas Schall serves as fight director, with Jill Johnson as movement advisor and Ryan Gohsman as production stage manager. Casting is by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and Jarrett Reiche, CSA.

Karina Cowperthwaite is associate director, Omid Akbari and Jessie Baldinger are associate scenic designers, Andrew Wehling is associate costume designer, Aaron Tacy is associate lighting designer and Bailey Trierweiler is associate sound designer.

Tickets for Rhinoceros start at $45, including fees. Additional ticket options include a standby line for returned tickets and a TodayTix lottery for the chance to purchase $75 tickets. For additional information and ticket availability, visit American Repertory Theater.

Photo Credit: Hawver and Hall

Photos: John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany & More Star in RHINOCEROS at American Repertory Theater Image


Tatiana Maslany, John Turturro, and members of the company

Photos: John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany & More Star in RHINOCEROS at American Repertory Theater Image


Alex Ross, John Turturro, Kristine Nielsen, Clay Singer, Peter Francis James

Photos: John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany & More Star in RHINOCEROS at American Repertory Theater Image


Peter Francis James, Tatiana Maslany, Clay Singer

Photos: John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany & More Star in RHINOCEROS at American Repertory Theater Image


Members of the company

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