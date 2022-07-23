Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Dawna Hammers: Back to the Garden, a Joni Mitchell tribute concert on the Outdoor Stage

Back by popular demand, Dawna Hammer's Joni Mitchell tribute concert Back to the Garden will return to the Outdoor Stage on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:30pm.



Dawna Hammers is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and performer that's been entertaining on the Cape for over 30 years. With years of experience performing and teaching throughout New England, Dawna has touched and inspired thousands of people of all ages and walks of life with her "Music for the Heart & Soul" lessons, classes, concerts, and CDs. Dawna's voice is earthy and ethereal and her piano is rhythmic and melodic with a sound that is fresh and uniquely her own. Many compare her to Joni Mitchell, Carol King, Sarah McLachlan, and Norah Jones. Dawna mainly plays ballads, Bossas, and blues, and she is very versatile in folk, soft rock, classic rock, world beat, and children's music as well.



No one else covers Joni Mitchell as closely as Dawna! "Back to the Garden: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell '' showcases Dawna's beautiful wide-ranging voice, nuanced song styling, and musicianship. Dawna is also an accomplished pianist, guitarist, and dulcimerist. Her back-up band features some of the Cape's finest musicians: Pat Ryan, Rich Hill, Klem Klimek, and Don Cross. Together they have been performing and growing this show for the past 5 years. Audiences are loving it! "If you close your eyes, you'll think you're at a Joni Mitchell concert," says David Kuehn, Executive Director. Fans of Joni Mitchell will love the set list, which features such classics as "Both Sides Now," "Cactus Tree," "Woodstock," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Help Me," and many more. Break out your Joni song lyrics, for Dawna loves to invite everyone to sing along!



Grammy Award winning saxophonist Paul Winter said: "Dawna Hammers is an imaginative, soulful songwriter of power and promise!" World Famous Master Drummer Babatunde Olatunji said: "Beautiful voice, amazing songwriter, great performer!"



Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.



