Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Muskrat Love: A Celebration of the Songs We Hate to Love

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Muskrat Love, a staged comic revue in two acts. This brand-new original show showcases some of the so-called 'worst' songs of the '60s and '70s: songs like "Muskrat Love," "You Light Up My Life," "Sugar, Sugar," "Copacabana," "Old Time Rock & Roll," "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," and SO MANY MORE. Directed by Tedi Marsh and featuring an all-star cast of favorite Cape Cod performers, this is a show you won't want to miss!

The original comic revue is opening on the Main Stage on September 30, 2021.

As music director Malcolm Granger notes, "These songs were hits, otherwise we wouldn't know them. The songs aren't forgotten, and they're worthy of attention-even if it's less-than-a-Grammy-award." Meanwhile, the Center's Executive Director David Kuehn has been looking forward to Muskrat Love since before the show's inception. "When Malcolm pitched the idea of the show I instantly visualized the audience singing along to every guilty pleasure we all secretly (or not) love," he says, adding, "I guarantee you will leave the theater smiling and humming. We have a stellar cast and crew and the kick-ass band we've become known for at the Center."

Curious which 'bad' songs made the cut? Maybe one of your old teenage guilty-pleasure favorites? You'll have to come and enjoy the show to find out!

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.