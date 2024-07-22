Comedy Returns To Samuel Slater's Restaurant In August With Kerri Louise & Guests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, August 22, 2024 featuring Kerri Louise plus special guests Andrew Della Volpe and Dave Lamb for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.

Comic Kerri Louise has just appeared on a new Showtime comedy special called “Funny Women of a Certain Age”, streaming now. She's been on Oprah, Dr. Oz, and The Howard Stern Show. Kerri Louise was a finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing and starred in her own reality TV show called “Two Funny” on The WE Network. Kerri has been featured on Comedy Central, VH1, and TrueTV countless times. She's been on numerous TV talk shows and podcasts, and she's a regular on Sirius XM radio. You've seen her high heels on stages like The Apprentice, America's Got Talent, Comics Unleashed, Gotham Live, and she was the warm-up for The View. Kerri Louise can be seen at the top comedy clubs and festivals nationwide.

Andrew Della Volpe is a standup comedian from Boston. He got his start working as an intern at Sacha Baron Cohen's Four by Two Films and has never considered a straight job since. During the pandemic, he performed small and socially distant driveway comedy shows. Spending the summer performing in backyards all over New England, Andrew was able to play more than 50 shows and was featured on CBS Boston and Mix 104.1's Karson and Kennedy radio show. In addition to being a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and working clubs, theaters, and dive bars across New England for the past five years, Andrew can now be seen regularly headlining at clubs across New England including The Rex Theatre and most notably the Legendary Nick's Comedy Stop. Andrew also hosts a weekly show on Tuesdays at one of Boston's most beloved bars, The Bell in Hand.

Dave Lamb has been performing stand-up comedy in and around Boston for years, with some of the area's best and up-and-coming acts. During his time in comedy, Dave has performed in clubs, bars, casinos, restaurants, and rec centers, but can most often be seen headlining a classroom every weekday at an area public school, where he learned how to deal with hecklers. Dave's full-time career as a teacher provides him with an excellent source of material, as if his wife, family, and friends aren't enough already.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Kerri Louise & Guests on Thursday, August 22, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

