Club Passim to Present Alastair Moock’s PASTURES OF PLENTY 25th Anniversary Show

Club Passim will present ALASTAIR MOOCK’S PASTURES OF PLENTY 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW on Saturday, November 8, 2025, featuring two special performances at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Now celebrating its 25th year, Pastures of Plenty has become a hallmark of Boston’s folk and Americana music scene, uniting generations of artists for an evening of shared songs and spontaneous collaboration. Founded by award-winning singer-songwriter Alastair Moock in 2000, the series has hosted a wide range of performers, from folk legends to rising local voices, in an atmosphere of musical exchange and community.

This year’s anniversary performances will feature Merrie Amsterburg, Mark Erelli, Sean Staples, and Paul Kochanski, alongside special surprise guests. The lineup reflects the showcase’s longstanding spirit of collaboration and its mission to bridge genres and generations.

“When I started Pastures of Plenty, the idea was to bridge some of the gaps I saw in the Boston music scene — between folk and roots rock, between the contemporary and traditional, between younger and older players,” said Moock. “But really, it was about bringing together great songwriters and musicians to share tunes on a stage.”

Moock added, “Passim has been my musical home since I arrived in Boston in 1995. I grew up on that stage. I’m looking forward to celebrating with old friends — we’ll play some old tunes, some new ones, and pay tribute to some who’ve moved along. It’s gonna be sweet.”

Moock is a Grammy-nominated family musician and a longtime figure in the Boston folk community. He has performed at the Newport Folk Festival, Scotland’s Celtic Connections, and across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. In addition to his recording and touring career, he co-founded The Opening Doors Project, an anti-racist music education initiative.

Over its 25-year history, Pastures of Plenty has featured acclaimed artists such as Bill Morrissey, Barrence Whitfield, Lisa Loeb, Peter Mulvey, and Alisa Amador. Though the series has toured venues across the Northeast, Club Passim remains its spiritual home — the stage where it all began.

ALASTAIR MOOCK’S PASTURES OF PLENTY 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW takes place Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Club Passim, 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA. Tickets are available at passim.org.