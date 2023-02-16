Club Passim in Harvard Square Will Exhibit The Art Of Singer Songwriter Lisa Bastoni

Club Passim will hold a special reception to showcase art from singer songwriter Lisa Bastoni at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 25th. Bastoni will be on hand to share stories behind the art and play a few songs with Sean Staples. The on-going exhibit will feature over 100 paintings from lyric videos Bastoni made for other artists. The small paintings are either acrylic on cardboard or watercolor and ink brush. The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required and light refreshments will be provided.

Bastoni began the collection in 2017 while working on her album The Wishing Hour. She created a painting to illustrate the song "Rabbit Hole" for her first lyric video. A friend suggested that she make more of these videos, and over time, other songwriters began asking her to make videos for their songs. During the pandemic things took off, and Bastoni made dozens of the paintings for other artists that were releasing new music videos. These paintings became the bulk of the collection that will be on display at Passim.

"When I listen to a song, very often certain images and colors will come to mind. I like to work with a songwriter to come up with a visual arc that supports the message of the song, without necessarily being a direct or obvious illustration of each line," said Bastoni. "It has to feel right, and hold together as its own little story. As a songwriter myself, I know how deeply artists care about everything they release to the world, and I want everyone I work with to love the finished work as much as I do."

Most of the paintings on display will be available for sale, with proceeds helping Bastoni record a new album.