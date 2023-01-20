Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Winery Hosts Two Month-Long Fundraiser Celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month 2023

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Jan. 20, 2023  

City Winery Hosts Two Month-Long Fundraiser Celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month 2023

This February and March, City Winery will host its inaugural two month-long initiatives, respectively titled, "Still I Rise" in celebration of Black History Month and "Fierce Light" honoring women and gender justice at its clubs across the country including Boston. City Winery will donate a portion of select programming proceeds throughout February and March. Each month will feature an eclectic mix of musicians and women thought leaders, from diverse backgrounds and highlighting these strong voices in the music industry.

"At City Winery we aim to foster an environment that invites people from all walks of life into our ecosystem and gives everyone a chance to proverbially be on-stage," said Michael Dorf, CEO of City Winery. "We are thrilled to celebrate and recognize diverse voices that empower and inspire during Black History Month and Women's History Month

"DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusion) is at the forefront of our thought processes at City Winery," continued Dorf. "We are constantly seeking to promote diversity, equality, inclusion, and a sense of belonging in the workplace. This commitment to inclusivity and diversity initiatives remains critical, from weaving D&I into our new employee orientations and cultural training sessions, celebrating and recognizing diverse events such as Black History Month, International Women's Day, and Pride, through consciously building equity into the engine of our hiring systems and practices, it is something that we treat with purposeful intention."

Programming from participating artists throughout February and March will benefit the following organizations:

Still I Rise (Black History Month) beneficiaries:

  • Black Feminist Future
  • Black Voters Matter
  • In Our Own Voice

Fierce Light (Women's History Month) beneficiaries:

  • Sister Reach
  • Sister Song
  • Women's Refugee Commission

Guests can support these causes by attending shows throughout February and March at City Winery's various locations, which in addition to Boston are New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville and Hudson Valley.
Highlights of STILL I RISE and FIERCE LIGHT include special performances at City Winery Boston by Sheila E. February 10, Such February 11 and BLKBOX February 24; Vanessa Carlton March 4 and Elle Varner March 17, Liz Wright March 19 and Crystal Bowersox March 22.

City Winery prides itself in providing an amazing listening experience in an intimate setting and dining experience from their locally-sourced menu paired with curated wine made on-site.

City Winery will produce a limited edition, custom labeled wine which will be available for purchase online and at the performances. A portion of the proceeds from both ticket sales and wine sales will benefit these various organizations.

Tickets for all shows and panels will be available at City Winery.




Ágora Cultural Architects Announces New Season EL JUNTE Photo
Ágora Cultural Architects Announces New Season EL JUNTE
Concerts, documentaries, a children's theater play, a symposium, and a presentation for a novel form part of El Junte, the artistic season Ágora Cultural Architects has planned for this Spring.
ArtsEmerson Presents The World Premiere Of MADE IN CHINA 2.0 Photo
ArtsEmerson Presents The World Premiere Of MADE IN CHINA 2.0
ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, announced that Wang Chong, one of Beijing's most creative and provocative theatre directors, will bring the World Premiere of Made in China 2.0 to the Emerson Paramount Center Jackie Liebergott Black Box from February 1 – 12, 2023.
Rockettes And Boston Conservatory Partner On First-Ever, College-Level Rockettes Precision Photo
Rockettes And Boston Conservatory Partner On First-Ever, College-Level Rockettes Precision Dance Technique Course
The Radio City Rockettes and Boston Conservatory at Berklee has announced that the organizations are partnering to offer a Rockettes Precision Dance Technique course beginning with Boston Conservatory's spring 2023 semester—the first class of its kind in both Rockettes and Boston Conservatory history.
Boston Premiere of FAIRVIEW to Open at SpeakEasy Stage Company in February Photo
Boston Premiere of FAIRVIEW to Open at SpeakEasy Stage Company in February
From February 17 to March 11, 2023, SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the Boston premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s acclaimed comedy FAIRVIEW.

More Hot Stories For You


Boston Premiere of FAIRVIEW to Open at SpeakEasy Stage Company in FebruaryBoston Premiere of FAIRVIEW to Open at SpeakEasy Stage Company in February
January 19, 2023

From February 17 to March 11, 2023, SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the Boston premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s acclaimed comedy FAIRVIEW.
Musicians Of The Springfield Symphony Orchestra Launch Their Second Westfield Concert Season Next MonthMusicians Of The Springfield Symphony Orchestra Launch Their Second Westfield Concert Season Next Month
January 19, 2023

The Westfield Athenaeum will present a three-concert chamber music series beginning Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00PM with MOSSO (Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) performing.
Revolutionary Spaces To Receive $1 Million In State FundingRevolutionary Spaces To Receive $1 Million In State Funding
January 18, 2023

Revolutionary Spaces announced today that the organization is expected to receive an appropriation of $1 million in state funding as a result of Governor Baker signing into law the economic development bill passed in late 2022 by a unanimous vote of both houses of the legislature. 
Omayra Amaya Premiere's VELADA FLAMENCA at The Dance Complex in FebruaryOmayra Amaya Premiere's VELADA FLAMENCA at The Dance Complex in February
January 18, 2023

Noted Director/Choreographer/Dancer Omayra Amaya will present Valada Flamenca at The Dance Complex in Central Square Cambridge February 18-19.  The performances are part of the Dance Complex's DIY Performance Series during its 30th Anniversary season.  
Rose Art Museum Names Arghavan Khosravi 2023 Ruth Ann and Nathan Perlmutter Artist-in-ResidenceRose Art Museum Names Arghavan Khosravi 2023 Ruth Ann and Nathan Perlmutter Artist-in-Residence
January 17, 2023

The Rose Art Museum names Arghavan Khosravi (b. 1984) the 2023 Ruth Ann and Nathan Perlmutter Artist-in-Residence. Since 2002, the Perlmutter Residency has been part of the Rose Art Museum's longstanding tradition of promoting emerging artists of extraordinary talent whose work addresses contemporary issues of vital urgency. 
share