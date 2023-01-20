City Winery Hosts Two Month-Long Fundraiser Celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month 2023

This February and March, City Winery will host its inaugural two month-long initiatives, respectively titled, "Still I Rise" in celebration of Black History Month and "Fierce Light" honoring women and gender justice at its clubs across the country including Boston. City Winery will donate a portion of select programming proceeds throughout February and March. Each month will feature an eclectic mix of musicians and women thought leaders, from diverse backgrounds and highlighting these strong voices in the music industry.

"At City Winery we aim to foster an environment that invites people from all walks of life into our ecosystem and gives everyone a chance to proverbially be on-stage," said Michael Dorf, CEO of City Winery. "We are thrilled to celebrate and recognize diverse voices that empower and inspire during Black History Month and Women's History Month

"DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusion) is at the forefront of our thought processes at City Winery," continued Dorf. "We are constantly seeking to promote diversity, equality, inclusion, and a sense of belonging in the workplace. This commitment to inclusivity and diversity initiatives remains critical, from weaving D&I into our new employee orientations and cultural training sessions, celebrating and recognizing diverse events such as Black History Month, International Women's Day, and Pride, through consciously building equity into the engine of our hiring systems and practices, it is something that we treat with purposeful intention."

Programming from participating artists throughout February and March will benefit the following organizations:

Still I Rise (Black History Month) beneficiaries:

Black Feminist Future

Black Voters Matter

In Our Own Voice

Fierce Light (Women's History Month) beneficiaries:

Sister Reach

Sister Song

Women's Refugee Commission

Guests can support these causes by attending shows throughout February and March at City Winery's various locations, which in addition to Boston are New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville and Hudson Valley.

Highlights of STILL I RISE and FIERCE LIGHT include special performances at City Winery Boston by Sheila E. February 10, Such February 11 and BLKBOX February 24; Vanessa Carlton March 4 and Elle Varner March 17, Liz Wright March 19 and Crystal Bowersox March 22.



City Winery prides itself in providing an amazing listening experience in an intimate setting and dining experience from their locally-sourced menu paired with curated wine made on-site.



City Winery will produce a limited edition, custom labeled wine which will be available for purchase online and at the performances. A portion of the proceeds from both ticket sales and wine sales will benefit these various organizations.



Tickets for all shows and panels will be available at City Winery.