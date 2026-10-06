Cellist Alisa Weilerstein to Give Recitals as BSO Artist in Residence

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has announced the addition of recital dates in November and April by 2026–27 Artist in Residence Alisa Weilerstein. The acclaimed cellist, who performs Prokofiev as soloist with the BSO and guest conductor Paavo Järvi on February 4-6, adds fall and spring recitals to her residency.

A winner of a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant,” Weilerstein shares her unique talent for interpreting both contemporary and canonical works in Sunday afternoon recitals at The Cathedral Church of Saint Paul in Boston (Nov. 8) and MIT's Thomas Tull Concert Hall in Cambridge (Apr. 18). As part of her residency, Weilerstein leads an educational session with Boston's Project STEP, sharing her expertise with young string players from historically underrepresented backgrounds. She also performs at one of this season's new Youth Open Rehearsals, which invite student musicians in grades 6–8 to sit in on the first half of a BSO rehearsal and are offered free to students and teachers from Boston Public Schools with advance reservation. Her residency includes performances this summer during the 2027 Tanglewood season to be announced in late January.

Statement from Alisa Weilerstein:

'I'm thrilled by the opportunity this residency gives me to share so many parts of my musical life with Boston over the course of a season: Bach and Kodály alongside Joan Tower's For Alisa, written for FRAGMENTS, my immersive six-part series interweaving the Bach suites with 27 new commissions; the enormous expressive range of Prokofiev's Sinfonia Concertante with the BSO and Paavo Järvi; and a recital with my longtime musical partner Inon Barnatan. Returning throughout the season creates the possibility of a deeper connection with Boston audiences, and the chance to work with the young musicians of Project STEP makes it especially meaningful.”

Alisa Weilerstein Artist in Residence Program Details

Sun. Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.

The Cathedral Church of Saint Paul, 138 Tremont St., Boston

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Joan TOWER, For Alisa

BACH, Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009

BACH, Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007

KODÁLY, Sonata for Solo Cello in B Minor, Op. 8

In November Weilerstein performs at The Cathedral Church of Saint Paul in her first public appearance as the BSO's Artist in Residence, presenting a solo cello program which places Bach's Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 and Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 in conversation with Joan Tower's For Alisa, a work originally commissioned for Weilerstein's six-part FRAGMENTS project, which she began during the pandemic lockdown. She performed a program titled FRAGMENTS 2 at Tanglewood's Seiji Ozawa Hall in August 2023. The recital also includes Hungarian composer's Zoltán Kodály's 1915 Sonata for Solo Cello in B Minor, Op. 8, considered one of the most significant and challenging works in the solo cello repertoire.

Thu. Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. (Youth Open Rehearsal)

Thu. Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Paavo Järvi, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

PROKOFIEV, Sinfonia Concertante for cello and orchestra

SIBELIUS, Symphony No. 2

In February, Weilerstein performs one of the 20th century's greatest cello concertos, Sergei Prokofiev's Sinfonia Concertante for cello and orchestra, led by esteemed Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi in his Symphony Hall debut with the BSO. The composer wrote the piece for an up-and-coming Russian superstar, Mstislav Rostropovich. Completed in 1952, the year before the composer's death, the piece is actually a thorough revision of a failed 1938 cello concerto; the title reflects the orchestra's elevated role. The three-movement piece, a vigorous dialogue between soloist and orchestra, was last performed by the BSO in 2014, with Yo-Yo Ma as soloist.

Also on the program is Finnish composer Jean Sibelius' Second Symphony, which has consistently been one of his most beloved works. Premiered in 1902 and first performed by the BSO in 1904 and over 215 times since, it followed on the outstanding success of his patriotic tone poem Finlandia and shares that work's deeply Finnish character through episodes warmly pastoral and intensely dramatic.

Sun. April 18 at 3 p.m.

Thomas Tull Concert Hall at MIT, 201 Amherst St., Cambridge

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Inon Barnatan, piano

FALLA, Suite Populaire Espagnole

CHOPIN, Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 65

SHOSTAKOVICH (arr. Lera Auerbach), Preludes, Op. 34 (selections Nos. 1, 6, 7, 10, 15, 17, and 24)

RACHMANINOFF, Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19

In April Weilerstein is joined by longtime collaborator Inon Barnatan on piano for a recital at the Thomas Tull Concert Hall at MIT. The program opens with Manuel De Falla's Suite Populaire Espagnole, a set of six Spanish folksongs originally composed in 1914, before advancing to Frédéric Chopin's Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 65, one of the composer's last works in the Romantic chamber repertoire.

Following an intermission, the concert continues with selections from Dmitri Shostakovich's 24 Preludes, Op. 34, as arranged by composer Lera Auerbach for cello and piano, and concludes with Sergei Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19, the composer's last chamber work originally written for cellist Anatoliy Brandukov, who was Rachmaninoff's longtime friend and best man at his wedding. They premiered the work together in 1901.

Tickets for Alisa Weilerstein's newly added recitals and previously announced BSO performances are on sale now at bso.org. The BSO's Feb. 4 Youth Open Rehearsal is free to students and teachers from Boston Public Schools with advance reservation, subject to availability. Contact Group Sales at 617-638-9345 or groupsales@bso.org.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 05 Hrs 35 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming