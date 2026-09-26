Seth Rudetsky and Eric Jordan Young To Join Kerry Butler-Directed LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

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Seth Rudetsky and Eric Jordan Young join Harbour Lights Theatre's upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors, running October 21-25 at The Ellison Center for the Arts in Duxbury under the direction of Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, who originated the role of Audrey on Broadway.

Rudetsky, SiriusXM Broadway host, performer, writer and music director, will step into the role of Mr. Mushnik, while Broadway veteran Young takes on the production's most unusual-and increasingly hungry-resident, Audrey II.

The new additions round out a company of Broadway and professional theatre artists that will transform the Ellison Center into Skid Row with a live 4-piece band, full scenic design and the elaborate puppetry needed to bring Audrey II to life. For Butler, the production marks a return to Little Shop of Horrors more than two decades after starring in its 2003 Broadway debut, this time stepping behind the scenes as director.

Rudetsky has spent decades at the center of the Broadway community. He is the longtime host of SiriusXM's Broadway channel and Seth Speaks, and spent years as a Broadway pianist and conductor, playing for more than a dozen productions including Ragtime, LES MISERABLES and The Phantom of the Opera. He made his Broadway acting debut in The Ritz and later co-wrote and co-starred in the Broadway musical Disaster!. With his husband James Wesley, Rudetsky also created Stars in the House, the livestream series launched during the Broadway shutdown that has raised more than $1.2 million for The Entertainment Community Fund.

Young's Broadway credits include Ragtime, Chicago, Seussical and The Look of Love. He appeared in both the original Broadway production and 2009 revival of Ragtime, playing Booker T. Washington in the latter, and has performed as Billy Flynn in Chicago. This summer, Massachusetts audiences saw Young at North Shore Music Theatre in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. In Duxbury, he'll take on one of musical theatre's most infamous roles: Audrey II.

Rudetsky and Young join Rodd Cyrus (Broadway's Ragtime, where he appears as Harry Houdini) as Seymour Krelborn; returning Harbour Lights favorite Caitlin Zerra Rose (Miramax's Confess, Fletch, Boston's Sweeney Todd, Cabaret) as Audrey; and Bud Weber (Broadway's Death Becomes Her, The Book of Mormon, The Prom, Aladdin and Something Rotten!) as Orin Scrivello. Melanie Puente Ervin, Avela Fongoqa and Maya Jean play the musical's iconic street urchins.

'When Kerry and I started casting this production, we wanted to bring together artists who could really live inside the humor, heart and wonderfully strange world of Little Shop,' says Harbour Lights Artistic Director and producer Mickey White. 'Seth and Eric are such exciting additions to an already incredible company. Between this cast, a live band, a full scenic production and a plant that keeps getting bigger as the story goes on, we wanted to go big for Halloween and create a real theatrical event for audiences here on the South Shore.'

Joining Butler on the creative team is Choreographer and Associate Director Amber Ardolino, whose Broadway performing credits include Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Funny Girl, Back to the Future: The Musical, A Beautiful Noise and The Great Gatsby. Little Shop marks Ardolino's fourth choreographic production of 2026, following All Hands on Deck, Hairspray and In the Heights. Nick Drake serves as Associate Choreographer, with credits including Assistant Choreographer of Broadway's Hadestown, as well as Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud and Kinky Boots.

With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the songwriting team behind Disney favorites including The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour Krelborn, a struggling flower shop employee whose discovery of an unusual plant brings him fame, fortune and a chance at the girl of his dreams. There is just one problem: Audrey II is hungry. And getting hungrier. Blending doo-wop, Motown and early rock-and-roll with dark comedy and a little Halloween mischief, Little Shop of Horrors features a score including 'Suddenly, Seymour,' 'Somewhere That's Green,' 'Dentist!' and 'Feed Me (Git It).'

Following the sold-out success of its Adam Pascal-directed production of Dear Evan Hansen last summer, Little Shop of Horrors continues Harbour Lights Theatre's mission of bringing Broadway artists and professional musical theatre to audiences on the South Shore.

Little Shop of Horrors runs October 21-25, 2026, at The Ellison Center for the Arts, 64 Saint George Street, Duxbury, MA 02332. The production is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Tickets start at $65 and are available at HarbourLightsTheatre.com. A limited number of $35 tickets for children ages 12 and under are also available through a special code that can be obtained in person at The Ellison Center for the Arts.

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