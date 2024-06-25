Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces Neighborhood Arts 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrity Series of Boston had announced its 2024/25 Arts For All! Neighborhood Arts season today, with nearly two dozen performances taking place throughout Boston and Cambridge neighborhoods.

Celebrity Series' signature community engagement program embodies the organizational commitment to bring the arts to everyone and everyone to the arts. Not only does Neighborhood Arts offer free concerts across Boston – it also employs local artists, commissions new works, and connects young people with artist mentors.

Highlights of the Neighborhood Arts season include a special dance event with artists from Wampanoag Nation, a celebration of Day of the Dead with Veronica Robles and her all-female mariachi, and the return of the Solo(s) Together project with all-new commissioned works. Pulse-pounding flamenco, Puerto Rican music, dazzling marimba virtuosity, and contemporary dance round out the season. New this year, after every performance, the audience is invited to share refreshments and conversation with the artists, Celebrity Series staff, and fellow audience members.

Robin Baker, Associate Director of Community Engagement, says, “We invite you to experience the rich tapestry of cultural diversity in the 2024-25 Neighborhood Arts season, showcasing vibrant live performances spanning global flamenco to Indigenous circle dancing. Join us for an inclusive celebration of artistry by renowned performers, free for all to enjoy, forging connections and fostering community spirit throughout neighborhoods in Greater Boston. This season, we're not just spectators; we're participants in a shared experience through the universal language of creativity. Come be a part of something extraordinary.”

All performances are free and open to the public, with general admission seating and no tickets or reservations required. Signing up for reminders is encouraged at celebrityseries.org/neighborhood. All venues are fully physically accessible.

ABOUT CELEBRITY SERIES NEIGHBORHOOD ARTS

Neighborhood Arts programming is anchored in partnerships with Boston-area artists and ensembles, and showcases the rich diversity of their musical offerings. Since 2012, Neighborhood Arts has brought the joy of live performance to people of all ages and abilities through programming primarily centered in Dorchester, Roxbury, the South End, Jamaica Plain, Back Bay, Mattapan, Hyde Park, and Roslindale, as well as East Cambridge and Harvard Square.



Celebrity Series’ Arts for All! community engagement programs, of which Neighborhood Arts is a central component, reach more than 10,000 individuals annually, through master classes with artists in public schools and conservatories, commissioning of new works by award-winning composers to be premiered by local artists and ensembles; hands-on, interactive workshops for youth led by Boston-area artists; community concerts in Boston neighborhoods; free and discounted tickets to performances; and public performance projects.



Partner schools and community organizations in the 2024/25 season include: Ágora Cultural Architects, Arlington Street Church, Arrow Street Arts, Bethel A.M.E. Church, Big Sisters of Greater Boston, Boston Arts Academy, Boston City Singers, Boston City-Wide String Orchestra, Boston Latin School, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Boston Music Project, Boston String Academy, Bridge to Equity and Achievement in Music (BEAM), Cambridge Rindge & Latin School, City Strings United, Community Music Center of Boston, Conservatory Lab Charter School, Hamilton-Garrett Music & Arts, Hernandez K-8 School, Hurley K-8 School, Jo-Me Dance, METCO Inc., Margarita Muñiz Academy, Midday Movement, Mission Hill Arts Festival, Multicultural Arts Center of Cambridge, Project Step, Roxbury Branch BPL, Sumner Elementary School, Quincy Lower and Upper Schools, Roxbury Community College, Salvation Army Kroc Center, St. Stephen’s B-Ready Program, Unitarian Universalist Urban Ministry, Veronica Smith Senior Center, Winship School, and others.

ABOUT CELEBRITY SERIES OF BOSTON

Celebrity Series of Boston was founded in 1938 by pianist and impresario Aaron Richmond. Celebrity Series has been bringing the very best performers—from orchestras and chamber ensembles, vocal and piano music, to dance companies, jazz, and more—to Boston’s major concert halls for 86 years. The Celebrity Series of Boston believes in the power of excellence and innovation in the performing arts to enrich life experiences, transform lives, and build better communities. Through its education initiatives, the Celebrity Series seeks to build a community of Greater Boston where the performing arts are a valued, lifelong, shared experience—on stages, on streets, in neighborhoods—everywhere.

