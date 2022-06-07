Casting announced for THE LADY HAMLET at Provincetown Theater

The Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, Massachusetts has announced that New York actresses Jennifer Van Dyck and Kate Levy will star in the world premiere of Sarah Schulman's daring new comedy The Lady Hamlet, starting performances on June 27. With one foot in screwball and the other in a cerebral fencing match, in Schulman's The Lady Hamlet, Van Dyck and Levy portray a pair of stage divas at the turn-of-the-century in the midst of a fierce battle to see who will be the first - and best! - female Hamlet on Broadway. (And who will win the off-stage hand of the fair Ophelia.)





Written by the acclaimed novelist of After Delores and Rat Bohemia, and the non-fiction writer of Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, which The New York Times this year proclaimed "a masterpiece," The Lady Hamlet was developed in part via the Provincetown Theater's new play development program, The Stephen Mindich Literary Project. This premiere of Schulman's daring, romantic, and hilarious new work will be directed by Provincetown Theater Artistic Director, David Drake.

Rounding out the cast of The Lady Hamlet are John Shuman (Broadway's La Cage Aux Folles, TV's Boardwalk Empire), Anne Stott (Film: Don't Look Up, The Mothership, Crookedfinger) Laura Scribner, and Brandon Cordeiro.

The Lady Hamlet begins performances June 27, and plays Mondays -Thursdays at 7PM thru July 21 at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA.

Tickets: www.provincetowntheater.org