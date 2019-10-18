Casting Announced For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in Worcester

The Play That Goes Wrong brings mayhem to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts from October 31 through November 3. The Play That Goes Wrong is generously sponsored by The Club at Rockland Trust Bank.

The tour features Jason Bowen as Trevor, Todd Buonopane as Dennis, Chris French as Jonathan, Bianca Horn as Annie, Jacqueline Jarrold as Sandra, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, and Michael Thatcher as Robert. The cast also includes Brock Bivens, Shelley Fort, Jemma Jane, and Conor Seamus Moroney.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages - Stage 4, where it continues delighting audiences. The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its fifth year in the West End and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

The Play That Goes Wrong tour is directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

Cast Biographies

Jason Bowen (Trevor). Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong. Off-Broadway: "If Pretty Hurts...," "Alternating Currents," "My Mañana Comes." Regional: "Native Son," "Skeleton Crew," "Jazz," "As You Like It," "Black Odyssey," "June Moon," "Ruined," "A Raisin in the Sun," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (IRNE Award for Best Actor, Drama) TV/film: "Blue Bloods," "Madam Secretary," "Elementary," "Braindead," "Law & Order: SVU," The Upside and What's Your Number?.

Todd Buonopane (Dennis). Broadway: "Cinderella," "Grease," "Chicago," "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Off-Broadway: "The Butter and Egg Man," " Henry and Mudge," "The New Yorkers at Encores!" TV credits include "Kimmy Schmidt," "Braindead," "Law & Order: CI," "Grey's Anatomy" and "30 Rock" (as Weinerslav). Todd is a Michigan grad and a councillor of Actors' Equity. More at ToddBuonopane.com.

Chris French (Jonathan). NYC: "The Greenwich Village Follies," " Dawn, " "Simon Dawes Becomes a Planet." Select regional: "Assassins" (Booth)," Hedwig and the Angry Inch" (Hedwig), "The Three Musketeers" (Porthos), "Romeo and Juliet" (Nurse/Tybalt/Benvolio). Training: UNCSA. Thanks to this incredible team, and to his family and friends for their undying support. Instagram: @papafrench.



Bianca Horn (Annie). SMU graduate. Favorite credits, Off-Broadway: TPTGW, national tour: "The Color Purple," " Hairspray." Regional: "Big Band Beat" (Tokyo Disney), "H2$B" (TBTS), "Sister Act", "Smokey Joe's Café" (Fireside Theatre), "A Rats Mass," " Reeling "(Hangar Theatre), "A Christmas Caro"l (Dallas Theater Center), "Lover's Land" (Horn Theatre). "I'm excited to hit the road with the Mischief family! Special thanks to the creative team and my supportive family and friends. All things are possible." Instagram: @biancahorn14.



Jacqueline Jarrold (Sandra). Broadway: "The Cherry Orchard." First national tour: The Play That Goes Wrong. Regional: Shakespeare Theatre Company of DC ("Measure for Measure," "Coriolanus," " Wallenstein, " "A Midsummer Night's Dream"). Training: Northwestern University. Back in New York, Jacqui makes her artistic home with AmiosNYC. Proud AEA. JacquelineJarrold.com. Instagram: @JacquiJarrold.



Chris Lanceley (Chris). Born in Liverpool, England. Off-Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong, "The Bad and the Better." Off-West End: "Henry V," " The Band." TV: "FBI," "Blue Bloods." Training: AADA, National Youth Theatre (UK). Chris would like to extend much love and gratitude to his Dad, Nan, Kim, Jenny and his late Mum for always supporting him. Instagram and Twitter: @LanceleyOnStage.



Adam Petherbridge (Max). Off-Broadway: Irish Repertory Theatre (four productions, Lortel nom. Best Revival), "In the Secret Sea," " The Enlightenment of Mr. Mole." Regional: Palm Beach Dramaworks, St. Michael's, Depot Theatre. Graduate of the Actors Studio Drama School and Kenyon College. Endless thanks and love to the wife, friends, family, and teachers. AdamPetherbridge.com.

Michael Thatcher (Robert). Broadway: TPTGW. Off-Broadway: "Julius Caesar" (NYSF), "The Time Machine" (NYMF), Titan Theatre Company. National tours: TPTGW (first national), "Guys and Dolls." Select regional: Utah Shakespeare, Texas Shakespeare, Virginia Shakespeare, Sacramento Music Circus. TV: "Quantico" (ABC). M.F.A. University of Houston. "Constantly grateful for the love and support of my family!" Instagram: @thatched44.



Brock Bivens (Understudy). New York/Regional: "Bubble Boy" (N.Y. premiere), Williamstown Theatre Festival, SITI Company, American Songbook at Lincoln Center, Broadway Rose Theatre Co. Training: Emerson College, UCB. Endless gratitude to The Roster, Stephen Kopel and Mike Miller, the Wrong team and my incredible family. For Jesse. BrockBivens.com. @BrockBiv.



Shelley Fort (Understudy) New York: La MaMa. Regional: "The Mountaintop" (Camae), "Intimate Apparel" (Mayme), "Pride and Prejudice" (Jane), "A Christmas Carol" (Lucy). TV/film: "Dear Sister" @fortsisters, "Unicornland." Writing: "miss america," Auburn Avenue 2018 issue; National Black Theatre (Reading Series); Quick Silver Summit; The Fire This Time Festival. B.A. Kenyon College. M.F.A. Brown/Trinity Rep. ShelleyFort.com. @shelleyfort.



Jemma Jane (Understudy). Born in England, raised in Australia and based in New York. U.S. theater credits: "Bullets Over Broadway" first national tour (Olive) and "Bullets Over Broadway" at Ogunquit Playhouse (Olive). Overseas credits: "Little Shop of Horrors" (Audrey), "Cabaret" (Texas), "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (Narrator), "Miss Saigon" and "Rent." Jemma can't wait to spend a year making sure things go right on the road.



Conor Seamus Moroney (Understudy). Regional credits: "Love's Labours Lost," " Henry IV," "I Hate Hamlet" (Advice to the Players), "God of Carnage" (Newton Nomadic Theater), "Twelfth Night," " Romeo and Juliet," " Tartuffe" (Shakespeare & Company). Education: B.A. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Training: Shakespeare & Company, The Barrow Group. ConorMoroney.com. Instagram: @csmoroney.

Tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong start at $39. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





