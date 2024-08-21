Cast Set for PRIMARY TRUST at Barrington Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrington Stage Company has revealed the cast for its regional premiere production of Primary Trust, by actress/playwright Eboni Booth (Theatre: Paris, Television: “We Were the Lucky Ones,” “Julia”). The play, which is the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama, will be directed by Jennifer Chang (Off-Broadway: What Became of Us; Regional: The Far Country).



The production, the final show of BSC’s 2024 season, will play Wednesday, September 18 through Sunday, October 13 at the St. Germain Stage, 30 Linden Street. Opening night is Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available at barringtonstageco.com, or by calling 413-236-8888.



“We are so honored to close our 30th anniversary season with Eboni Booth’s brilliant Primary Trust, which deservedly won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama earlier this year,” said BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul. “This play, which is about connection at a time of societal change, will captivate BSC audiences with its sharp wit and profound insight into our shared human experience."

The cast of Primary Trust will feature Kyle Haden (Regional: Chimerica, A Few Good Men; Television: “American Rust”) as Bert, C. David Johnson (BSC: Tribes; Broadway: The Children, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Clay/Sam, Hilary Ward (Regional: American Fast, Sense and Sensibility: Television: “Sharp Objects,” “All the Way”) as Corinna, and Justin Weaks (Off-Broadway: i need space; Regional: Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Gloria) as Kenneth.



Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker, has a happy life filled with simple pleasures like Mai Tais with his lifelong best friend. But he is shaken from his routines after a sudden layoff. In finding a new job at a local bank, he starts to open up to others while also opening up moments from his past. The Observer says, Primary Trust “will restore your faith in theater’s elemental storytelling powers.”



Scenic design is by Baron Pugh. Costume design is by Danielle Preston. Lighting design is by Bryan Ealey. Sound design is by Salvador Zamora. Production stage manager is Tyler Crow. Casting is by McCorkle Casting Ltd.



Primary Trust is sponsored in part by Reba and Bruce Evenchik, and Alyson and Richard Slutzky. Student matinees are sponsored by The Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Fund.

