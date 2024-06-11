Cast Set for 50th Anniversary Production of ROCKY HORROR in Provincetown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning July 15, 2024, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA will rock and roll into an 8-week-long summer run with its 50 (ish) anniversary mounting of Richard O’Brien’s cult classic musical, The Rocky Horror Show. Directed by the company’s artistic director, David Drake, and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Robert La Fosse (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), the Provincetown Theater cast of The Rocky Horror Show features Madison Mayer as Janet, Zack Johnson as Brad, Loren Lee as Riff Raff, Hilarie Tamar as Magenta, Devon Whitney as Columbia, Evan Montgomery as Rocky, Alex Sesenton as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and in the legendary role of Frank-N-Furter, the indie-pop singer and songwriter Boy Radio, whose new solo album, “Himbo,” will be released the week The Rocky Horror Show opens in Provincetown.

With musical direction by John Thomas – who also conducts Rocky Horror‘s four-piece band while portraying the show’s Narrator -- the production team includes scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and costume design by Thom Markee. Production stage manager, Sami Parazin.

The Rocky Horror Show performs Mondays – Thursdays at 7pm from July 15 – September 5. For tickets, please visit provincetowntheater.org.

Inspired by the kitschy horror and sci-fi B-movies of the 1950s and 60s -- and the raw rock-n-roll music of those generations -- The Rocky Horror Show follows the story of a perky young couple lost in a thunderstorm who wander into a neighborhood castle looking for help to fix their broken-down car. What they find instead is the entrance to a glamorous alternative world of sexually transgressive creatures who quickly bring the couple into their fold and – in one momentous night -- change their lives forever. Along the way, they sing a slew of unforgettable rock songs: “I’m Just a Sweet Transvestite,” Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul,” “Toucha, Toucha, Toucha, Touch me,” and that hoppin’ hot dance anthem, “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” to name a few.

With book, music and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Show premiered in London the summer of 1973 where it became a smash hit, winning the Evening Standard Theatre Award that season for Best Musical, and going on to play a record 2,960 performances. On its circuitous route to Broadway, the show toured to Los Angeles, Sydney and Copenhagen before hitting the Great White Way in the spring of 1975. Opening at the Belasco Theatre, it ran 45 performances.

Not to be deterred, O’Brien and original company members Tim Curry, Nell Campbell and Meatloaf, shot and released a film version later that same year, adding “Picture” to the show’s title. A middling success at first, over time the film developed into a pop culture phenomenon that has become a right-of-passage touchstone for several generations around the globe to become the most cherished midnight movie of all time. From 1975 to today, The Rocky Horror Picture Show holds the record for the world’s longest-running film still in its original single release.





