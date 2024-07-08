Cast Set For Rodgers & Hammerstein's PIPE DREAM at Berkshire Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Pipe Dream, a musical tale of love and hope from John Steinbeck’s Cannery Row & Sweet Thursday.

Dive into the vibrant world of Cannery Row as Richard Rodgers’ mesmerizing music and Oscar Hammerstein II’s compelling book and lyrics breathe life into John Steinbeck’s treasured novels, Cannery Row and Sweet Thursday. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Pipe Dream weaves a tapestry of compassion, romance and hope among the drifters and dropouts who call Cannery Row home.



Set against the backdrop of the Bear Flag Café, which is more brothel than café, the musical follows Suzy, a homeless girl, welcomed by Fauna, the compassionate madam of the establishment. Amidst an eclectic group of characters, Suzy’s encounter with Doc, a carefree marine biologist, sparks a tender and star-crossed romance. Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical takes on a warm and deeply personal tone, showcasing their benevolence for outcasts and illuminating the emotions and aspirations shared by all strata of society.



Critically acclaimed for its tender portrayal and enchanting score, Pipe Dream offers a poignant narrative of love and resilience amidst hard times on Cannery Row. Through the richly woven tales of longshoremen and individuals seeking their dreams, the musical paints a heartwarming picture of friendship and romance blossoming among the loners and dreamers on the Monterey, CA wharf. At its core, the musical captures the profound message echoed by Doc at the show’s inception: “It takes all kinds of people to make up a world.”

This production will be directed by Kat Yen and feature Noa Luz Barenblat as Suzy; Mike Cefalo as George; Wes D’Alelio as Pancho, Sonny Boy and Dr. Dormody; Elijah Dawson as Hazel; Pierre Jean Gonzalez as Joe; Joe Joseph as Doc; Jackson Mattek as Eddie and Jim; Benj Mirman as Ray; Sharone Sayegh as Fauna; Lael Van Keuren as Emma and Millicent; Hennessy Winkler as Mac and Sumi Yu as Agnes.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Pipe Dream has music by Richard Rodgers, book & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and is based on the novels Cannery Row & Sweet Thursday by John Steinbeck. The creative team consists of direction by Kat Yen, choreography by Isadora Wolfe, music direction by Jacob Kerzner, orchestrations by Ross Patterson and Jacob Kerzner, scenic design by Jimmy Stubbs, costume design by Kathleen Doyle, lighting design by Evan Anderson, sound design by Uptownworks, production stage management by Jason Weixelman, assistant stage management by Mickey Acton,casting direction by Tara Rubin Casting.

Cast Biographies

Noa Luz Barenblat (Suzy) National Tour: Fiddler on the Roof (Chava). International: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Princess Mary). Select regional credits: Footloose (Ariel), Bridges of Madison County (Marian). Graduate of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. Many thanks to Tara Rubin Casting, the entire Pipe Dream team, Dave at Daniel Hoff, and my incredible teachers, friends and family. www.noaluzbarenblat.com

Mike Cefalo (George) Mike recently starred in the Off-Broadway run of White Rose: The Musical. Previously, Mike made his Broadway debut in New York, New York, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Susan Stroman. Film: The Old Guitarist opposite Dominic Chianese. National Tour: The Band’s Visit. @mikecef

Wes D'Alelio (Pancho, Sonny Boy, Dr. Dormody) is a NYC-based actor, singer-songwriter and music director from Newburyport, Massachusetts. He’s thrilled to be making his professional acting debut in Pipe Dream! A recent graduate of Northwestern University, Wes served as Music Assistant for the pre-Broadway productions of The Notebook, The Who’s Tommy and Gun & Powder. He keeps busy working as a copyist, keyboardist, guitarist and vocalist, while writing and producing music, which he plans to release this year. After several years of dedicating himself to developmental work for new musicals, Wes is thrilled to be back on stage in his home state, and he'd like to thank his family, the cast and crew at Pipe Dream, Tara Rubin Casting and the incredible team at Avalon Artists Group. He/Him

Elijah Dawson (Hazel) is thrilled to be making his debut here at Berkshire Theatre Group. He has done Commercials for PayPal, Dove and TD Bank (Canada). Recent Regional credits include The Voice of Audrey ll in Little Shop of Horrors for The New London Barn Playhouse and Great Lakes Theatre. Elijah would love to thank Tara Rubin Casting, his loving parents and his supportive brother. #BWMT

Pierre Jean Gonzalez (Joe) is a stage, film and television actor, director and producer. This multi-hyphenate is also an advocate for Latine and LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion. Pierre is Co-founder with Cedric Leiba Jr of DominiRican Productions, a commercial media production company, and in addition with Cedric, a co-Producer for the 13x-nominated and Tony Award winning Hell’s Kitchen as well as the revival of The Wiz on Broadway. Pierre’s most recent film roles include Rafa in Barrio Boy (now streaming on Peacock and Apple TV) and Perez in American Made, an original DominiRican Productions film. Recently on stage, Pierre portrayed the role of Alexander Hamilton in an extended engagement for the U.S. national tour of Hamilton. TV: FBI, NCIS: NOLA, Pose, The Detour. Regional: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Macedonio Guerra); In The Heights (Usnavi). London: The Globe's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Oberon/Theseus). Pierre frequently speaks at conferences and is listed on the roster of experts for the U.S. Speaker Program at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Pierre received his BFA in Acting from Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts. Pierre was born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, and continues to make NYC his home. @pierrlito @dominiricanprod

Joe Joseph (Doc) Seen most recently in The Old Globe premiere of Sanaz Toossi’s English. Broadway: The Kite Runner, The Band’s Visit. Off-Broadway: The Fears, 9 Kinds of Silence, Merrily We Roll Along, Baghdaddy. @gojoejoseph

Jackson Mattek (Eddie, Jim) Recent credits include: TV: Hunters (Amazon Studios), The Mega Brands That Build America. Theatre: Anatole in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (The ZACH Theatre), Million Dollar Quartet, Punk Rock Girl! by Joe Iconis, The Bridges of Madison County (American Theatre Group), The Who’s Tommy, New Bedford Festival Theatre, Light Opera of Oklahoma, Tibbits Summer Theatre and 40+ Stage Company. Jackson co-wrote the play Star Stuff, which recently premiered in Winston-Salem, NC. He makes music with @theupswing_ and is a CCM alumnus. Big thanks to all friends, family, and BWA @jacksonmattek.

Benj Mirman (Ray) is an actor and clown based in Brooklyn. Credits include both the National Tour and Bard Summerscape productions of Oklahoma! (dir. Daniel Fish), as well as performing as "The Grump" in a variety of subterranean venues in New York City. BFA : NYU. Gratitude and love to his family, friends and Linny.

Sharone Sayegh (Fauna) is a multi-disciplinary theater artist based in NYC. As an actor, she has performed on Broadway as Bonnie in Come From Away, originated the role of Anna in The Band’s Visit (OBC) which won 10 Tony Awards, and made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! She has written, directed and produced Off-Broadway and regionally, having worked at some of the most prestigious theaters in the country including The Atlantic, Ars Nova, La Jolla Playhouse, Prospect Theater Co and The Muny. She has also appeared on Television in Law & Order (NBC), Instinct (CBS) and Limitless (CBS). She is a 23/24 'The Workshop' fellow, the co-writer of the new musical The Game Boy, and is currently writing The Goldsmith, a play stemming from her family's true stories, across countries, borders and generations. Syracuse University Alum, www.sharonesayegh.com @sharonesayegh

Lael Van Keuren (Emma, Millicent) Broadway: Paradise Square (OBC), Sister Act (OBC). 1st National Tour: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (Rhonda Graam), Finding Neverland (Sylvia Davies), Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert). Off-Broadway/Regional: Panama Hattie (The York), Paradise Square (Berkley Rep), Will Rogers Follies (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Mary Poppins, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (North Shore Music Theatre), Hello, Dolly! (Paper Mill Playhouse). Heartfelt gratitude to the entire creative team, casting & Act One Mgmt! In Him.

Hennessy Winkler (Mac) Originating from Hawaii and settled in NYC, Hennessy Winkler is an acclaimed actor, having won several awards including: Audience Choice Award at the Looking Glass Theater; Best Actor Overall at the NY Fringe Festival; and a nomination of Best Actor for the Icelandic Academy (EDDA) Awards. Most recently in Broadway's Sweeney Todd & starred as Will Parker in the Broadway National Tour of Oklahoma! Website: Hennessy.NYC

Sumi Yu (Agnes) is thrilled to be joining the BTG family! Off-Broadway: Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater, Call Me Madam at Encores! New York City Center. Regional: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Marcy) at Bucks County Playhouse and George Street Playhouse, Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey) at Theatreworks Silicon Valley, Freaky Friday (Hannah) at La Jolla Playhouse, Cinderella (Gabrielle) at Geva Theatre, Oklahoma! (Laurey) at Theatreworks Colorado Springs, and House of Joy (Hamida) at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards. TV/Film: Heels on STARZ (Recurring Guest Star), Rise on NBC (Recurring Co-Star), Best Years (Lead) which was featured at the 2024 Frameline48: San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Education: Elon University. Representation: SAKS& and The Mine. All my love to Gabe & Kona. @sumireyu www.sumi-yu.com

Comments