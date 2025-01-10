Cape Rep Theatre's Young Company Presents THE RESTLESS HOUSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Young Company at Cape Rep Theatre (YoCo) and program director Maura Hanlon will present This Restless House: Agamemnon's Return by Zinnie Harris; Friday, February 7 at 7 pm, and Saturday, February 8 at 2 pm and 7 pm.

Now entering its 9th year, Cape Rep's Young Company (YoCo) provides free professional theater training to young actors grades 8 through 12 eager to learn the craft of acting through an intensive rehearsal and production process. All interested students are welcomed into this free annual program.

This Restless House: Agamemnon's Return is a contemporary reimagining of the classic Greek tragedy The Oresteia by Aeschylus, focusing on the aftermath of the Trojan War and its devastating toll on one family. Seen through lens of the story's women, This Restless House explores themes of justice, betrayal, and the intergenerational trauma caused by war, revealing how the price of conflict is also paid by those left behind; it underscores the human cost of war, where the real victims are often those who never step foot on the battlefield.

The Young Company features a talented group of students from across the Cape supported by Cape Rep Company artists including Hanlon with associate director Ian Hamilton, Alison Weller (voice and speech coach), Art Devine (stage combat), Jazzy MacDonald (stage management), Holly Erin McCarthy (costume design) and Janine Perry (Producing Artistic Director).

Tickets are $10, $5 for students under 18, and go to supporting Cape Rep's Young Company Initiative. Call the Box Office for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Comments