News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cape Rep Theatre's Young Company Presents THE RESTLESS HOUSE

The play by Zinnie Harris will be presented on Friday, February 7 at 7 pm, and Saturday, February 8 at 2 pm and 7 pm.

By: Jan. 10, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Young Company at Cape Rep Theatre (YoCo) and program director Maura Hanlon will present This Restless House: Agamemnon's Return by Zinnie Harris; Friday, February 7 at 7 pm, and Saturday, February 8 at 2 pm and 7 pm.

LATEST NEWS

Dana Cimone, Alan Mingo Jr., and More Will Lead National Tour of THE WIZ
Cherry Street Music Presents Classical WITH A TWIST: LOVE IS ALL AROUND At The Allen Center
Disney On Broadway Stars To Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Franklin School for the Performing Arts
MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Company Theatre

Now entering its 9th year, Cape Rep's Young Company (YoCo) provides free professional theater training to young actors grades 8 through 12 eager to learn the craft of acting through an intensive rehearsal and production process. All interested students are welcomed into this free annual program.

This Restless House: Agamemnon's Return is a contemporary reimagining of the classic Greek tragedy The Oresteia by Aeschylus, focusing on the aftermath of the Trojan War and its devastating toll on one family. Seen through lens of the story's women, This Restless House explores themes of justice, betrayal, and the intergenerational trauma caused by war, revealing how the price of conflict is also paid by those left behind; it underscores the human cost of war, where the real victims are often those who never step foot on the battlefield.

The Young Company features a talented group of students from across the Cape supported by Cape Rep Company artists including Hanlon with associate director Ian Hamilton, Alison Weller (voice and speech coach), Art Devine (stage combat), Jazzy MacDonald (stage management), Holly Erin McCarthy (costume design) and Janine Perry (Producing Artistic Director).

Tickets are $10, $5 for students under 18, and go to supporting Cape Rep's Young Company Initiative. Call the Box Office for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos