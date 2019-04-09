Cape Rep Theatre Presents Pulitzer And Tony Award Winner PROOF

Cape Rep Theatre open's its 34th season with the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning Proof, by David Auburn, May 8 through June 2, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $28. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, May 10th. $20 Tuesdays tickets will be available May 14, 21, & 28. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

About PROOF

By David Auburn

Directed by Maura Hanlon

Set Design by Ryan McGettigan

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Lighting Design by Paul Miller

Stage Management by Anthony Teixeira

Proof is an intimate "fly on the wall" look at a brilliant mathematician, his protege, and his daughter, all committed and passionate about their pursuit to understand the world through a mathematical lens. A beautifully crafted drama that allows room for humor and for hope in lives that must sacrifice individual ambition for family, Proof swept all the awards in 2001, including the Tony and Pulitzer for Best Play.

New York Lighting Designer Paul Miller (of Broadway's Legally Blonde and The Illusionists) is joining the creative team in his Cape Rep debut. Proof will be directed by Cape Rep's Associate Artistic Director, Maura Hanlon, with scenic design by Ryan McGettigan and costumes by Robin McLaughlin, both of whom designed for Cape Rep last season, including Shakespeare in Love, Fun Home and Mamma Mia! Anthony Teixeira stage manages.

The cast features newcomers Monica Giordano as Catherine, Mark S. Cartier as Robert and Wes Williams as Hal with Cape Rep company member Holly Erin McCarthy as Claire.





