Cape Rep Theatre Presents Annual Benefit Revue ALL OUR BEST

Cape Rep Theatre has announced the return of its beloved annual benefit celebration All Our Best, directed and designed by Scott Storr. Performances will be held in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater August 30 & 31, Friday - Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $50, special treats and a complimentary glass of champagne are included with your ticket purchase. All proceeds go to benefit Cape Rep Theatre. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

The much loved benefit musical revue is back. A heart-warming evening of music designed and directed by Scott Storr, and performed by over 25 Cape Rep company members from far and near, past and present, All Our Best is a salute to Cape Rep, it's actors, and their incredible performances through the past 38 years. Cape Rep favorites Trish LaRose, Anthony Teixeira, Jared Hagan, Wendy Watson, Maura Hanlon, Melissa Jerome, Jess Georges and many more will dazzle audiences with familiar songs from some of your favorite Cape Rep shows.

Cape Rep's 2024 season opened with director Maura Hanlon's fresh take on Thornton Wilder's Our Town, May 1 - June 2, followed by the return of the hit original musical Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House playing June 20 - July 14. The summer features the hilarious swashbuckling musical The Pirates of Penzance, July 30 - August 25. The fall will see the Cape Cod premiere of Llloyd Suh's The Heart Sellers September 18 - October 20.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of a new comedy with music by local playwright Seton Brown, Pickle Me Tink, running November 6 - December 8. Outdoor daytime children's programs feature the premiere of the musical reimagining of Holly Erin McCarthy's Maya Mouse's Madcap House of Music, Movies & Mayhem playing June 24 - August 28 and The Puppets, Paul & Mary Show: Puppets Pay it Forward, June 25 - August 27.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters. Cape Rep Theatre: Professional theater in an intimate setting.

