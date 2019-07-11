Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Presents Two-Concert Mozart Series

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF) celebrating its 40th anniversary season as Cape Cod's premiere presenter of summer chamber music, presents its two-concert series Mostly Mostly Mozart on Monday, August 12, 7:30 pm, Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road, Orleans, and on Tuesday, August 13, Cotuit Center for the Arts: 4404 Falmouth Road (Route 28), Cotuit. The series is preceded by a pre-concert reception on Monday, August 12, 5:30 pm at The Wequassett Resort and Golf Resort, 2173 Rte. 28, Harwich.

The 40th season celebration continues with CCCMF's focus on the influential composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a child prodigy who became a prolific composer during his short life. The first of CCCMF's two-concert series titled Mostly Mostly Mozart ... and Brahms, in Orleans, features members of Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, New York's beloved summertime orchestra. The evening's performance features Mozart preludes, trios and quartets culminating in a performance of Brahms' "Trio in C Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Opus 87" with former CCCMF Artistic Director and pianist Brian Zeger as guest artist in the Brahms piano trio.

The second concert in the series featuring both the Mostly Mozart Festival musicians and CCCMF's Co-Artistic Directors, in Cotuit, offers a completely different program, including works by Mozart and Franz Schubert. All three works performed include Co-Artistic Director Jon Nakamatsu on piano, and the Mozart Trio in E-flat features Co-Artistic Director, Jon Manasse on clarinet.

Ticket orders received on or after July 1: $40 general admission; $15 for college students (with ID); FREE for attendees 18 and under. General admission to three or more concerts: $38 per ticket. Emerson String Quartet concert: $57 ($55 when purchased as part of the three-concert package).

Pre-concert reception benefit tickets are $150 each, of which a $116 is a tax-deductible gift, and includes a reserved seat for the concert.

Festival seating is limited to venue capacity, advance purchase is recommended. Tickets purchased online can be printed at home or picked up at will call at the performances. Tickets may also be purchased by calling or visiting the box office at 508-247-9400 or at 3 Main Street, Unit 6, North Eastham. Box office hours are 10 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Phone orders are available until 12 noon on the day of each concert.

For more information about Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival's 2019 season, performers, mission and venues, visit capecodchambermusic.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival on Facebook and Twitter.

The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF) has been a year-round presenter of chamber music and a major contributor to the cultural life of Cape Cod since its inception in 1979. Founded as the Cape & Islands Chamber Music Festival by the late collaborative pianist Samuel Sanders, the Festival continues his legacy. Now entering its 40th season, CCCMF presents four weeks of intensive chamber music programming in a variety of Cape locations in August. Throughout the rest of the year, CCCMF presents autumn and spring concerts, a community outreach program, and benefit concerts in New York and on Cape Cod. Hoping to ignite the interest of a younger audience, CCCMF welcomes all youth up to age 18 to attend any regular concert free of charge. The Festival is also host to a Composer-in-Residence program, and features composers with Cape Cod connections. CCCMF is a private, non-profit organization supported by a volunteer Board of Directors with financial support from individuals, corporations, and foundations both local and nationwide.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories