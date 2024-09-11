Broadway's Sara Jean Ford Brings Solo Show to THE BLACK BOX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Broadway's Sara Jean Ford on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30pm for a night of music and comedy celebrating one of musical theater's most quintessential heroines, the ingénue.

Part concert, part theater piece, part existential crisis – An Evening with the Aging Ingénue is a musical comedy concert, once described by Playbill as “a raucously funny evening of music and storytelling.”

Featuring songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Charles Strouse, and Stephen Schwartz – An Evening with the Aging Ingénue is jam-packed with a wide range of young, hopeful (and often tragically naive) songs from Broadway and beyond.

These saccharine sweet songs are then transformed by Ford and performed with the emotional depth and gravitas that can only be gained from what 40+ years in this business will sear into your soul.

Ford will be joined onstage in Franklin by three young singers selected from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts. Colette Lelievre, Baree Frigon, and Hailey Hulbig were selected by audition to share the stage with Ford.

Based on her hit BroadwayWorld web series “The Aging Ingénue,” An Evening with the Aging Ingénue is hosted by Sara's fictional alter-ego Claire Cooke -- a Broadway starlette all grown up -- as she struggles to navigate her new reality as an aging actor & mother - all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing (and sharing secrets that she is far too comfortable revealing).

Sara Jean Ford is one of Broadway's most illustrious performers and writers today. Her Broadway credits include: Christine Daaé - The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum - CATS, Smitty - How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Petra - A Little Night Music, and Arlene - Finian's Rainbow.

Off-Broadway, Sara starred as Louisa in The Fantasticks (Original Revival Cast). Sara also holds the unique distinction of performing in two Broadway shows in the same week (Petra in Night Music and Christine in Phantom of the Opera) -- all while doing jury duty. As a writer, Sara authored and produced her own adaptation of Calamity Jane (Directed by Eric Woodall), as well as her solo concert, Dream: The High Notes & Hijinx of a Broadway Soprano, performed all over the country.

Tickets are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in downtown Franklin, MA.

