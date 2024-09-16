Broadway Veterans Bring THE PROPHET Home to Cape Cod

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Pescadero will present an original lyrical adaptation of Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet, performed in the historic setting of Marie Tudor Garland's cabin at Bay End Farm on Cape Cod-the very location where Gibran was inspired to write his timeless work.

Teatro Pescadero's presentation of The Prophet invites audiences to experience a unique and immersive performance that brings to life Gibran's collection of twenty-six philosophical essays exploring universal themes such as love, freedom, marriage, and death. This adaptation combines dynamic poetry, movement, and original music composed by Mehry Eslaminia (Here We Are, 1776, Travels), with song and oration by Dillon Porter (The Ritz, Leaves of Grass), creating an intimate emotional journey that resonates across cultures.

While this production has toured internationally, reaching Ibiza, Italy, Mexico City, San Francisco, New York City, and the playa at Burning Man, this is a homecoming for the company to present at Marie Tudor Garland's cabin at Bay End Farm on Cape Cod. Garland, a poet and art promoter born in Boston in 1870, played a pivotal role in the creation of The Prophet. In 1918, Kahlil Gibran visited her at Bay End Farm, where he wrote in English for the first time. The serene environment inspired him to complete The Prophet, which was published in 1919. Gibran cherished his time at the farm, describing it as a place where "intellectual beauty and life itself blended harmoniously."

The Prophet will be performed for four public performances only:

Thursday, September 26th at 5:00 PM

Friday, September 27th at 5:00 PM

Saturday, September 28th at 5:00 PM

Sunday, September 29th at 3:00 PM

All performances take place at Bay End Farm on Cape Cod, MA. Tickets and VIP packages are now on sale, and availability is limited for this exclusive event. Visit teatropescadero.com for more details.

