Boston University Tanglewood Institute Announces Summer 2022 Concert Calendar

Boston University Tanglewood Institute (BUTI)-one of North America's premier summer training programs for young musicians-announces full summer 2022 public performance details, as well visiting artists and faculty, and special events. One of the special highlights this summer is the performance dedicated to harpist Ann Hobson Pilot, longtime Director of the BUTI Young Artists Harp Program and former Principal Harpist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The performance includes the world premiere performance of Valerie Coleman's "Ashé," commissioned by BUTI.

Taking place in the Berkshires of Massachusetts June 19-August 13, 2022, BUTI programs for instrumentalists, singers, and composers ages 14-20 features distinguished performers and teachers from Boston University College of Fine Arts, members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), and additional faculty from preeminent institutions across the country. BUTI's affiliation with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Music Center continues to be a highlight.

Visiting Artists, Guest Artists, and Faculty Appointments

BUTI's Visiting Artists, Guest Artists, and Visiting Faculty play an important role each summer. During their residencies and individual sessions, these artist-teachers work with students in multiple programs and will deliver program-wide talks on their artistry, their careers, and their vision for classical music.

This summer's Visiting Artists are composer and flutist Valerie Coleman (BUTI'89, CFA'95); composer Nico Muhly (BUTI'96'97); and composer and violist Jessica Meyer.

Guest Artists are founding members of Imani Winds: clarinetist Mariam Adam; bassoonist Monica Ellis; French hornist Jeff Scott; and oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz, who lead sessions with the BUTI Woodwind Quintet Workshop.

Visiting Faculty are tenor Matthew DiBattista with the Young Artists Vocal Program; pianist and vocal coach Douglas Sumi with the Young Artists Vocal Program; and pianists Sandra Wright Shen and Terrence Wilson (BUTI'92'93) with the Young Artists Piano Program.

Franziska Huhn has been named Director of the Young Artists Harp Program after serving as Assistant Director of the Harp Seminar since 2003. Ms. Huhn serves as harp faculty at the New England Conservatory, Boston University College of Fine Arts, and Longy School of Music of Bard College.

BUTI Summer 2022 Performance Calendar:

Young Artists Orchestra performs on July 16 at 1:30pm at Seiji Ozawa Hall. Under the baton of Mei-Ann Chen, acclaimed for infusing orchestras with energy, enthusiasm, and high-level music-making, the ensemble performs Borodin's "Polovtsian Dances"; Clyne's "Masquerade"; Farrenc's Symphony No. 3; and Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis."

Young Artists Wind Ensemble performs on July 17 at 1:30pm at Seiji Ozawa Hall under the baton of David Martins, a Master Lecturer in the School of Music at Boston University where he is Music Director of the Wind Ensemble. The program includes the premiere of Peter Martin's arrangement of Mark Adamo's "Overture to Lysistrata"; Valerie Coleman's "Roma"; Joseph Jenkins's "American Overture" for Band; Robert Smith's "Divine Comedy"; and William Grant Still's "Folk Suite."

On July 24 at 1:30pm at Seiji Ozawa Hall, the BUTI Young Artists Showcase celebrates Ann Hobson Pilot, former Principal Harpist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Director of the BUTI Young Artists Harp Program 2002-2021. The concert features the world premiere performance of Valerie Coleman's "Ashé," commissioned by BUTI and conducted by Joseph Conyers; "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by James Weldon Johnson and John Rosamond Johnson with harpist Charles Overton; "Homunculus C.F." by Julia Perry; excerpts from Valerie Coleman's "Concerto for Woodwind Quintet"; "Strum" by Jessie Montgomery; "Adoration" by Florence Price; "Non Nobis Domine" by Rosephanye Powell; and a performance by guest harpist Angelica Hairston.

Young Artists Orchestra concerts continue on July 30 at 1:30pm at Seiji Ozawa Hall. The ensemble performs Ginastera's "Movements from Estancia"; Okoye's "Voices Shouting Out"; Smetana's "The Moldau"; and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.

H. Robert Reynolds and Mallory Thompson conduct the Young Artists Wind Ensemble on July 31 at 1:30pm at Seiji Ozawa Hall in an energetic program of Bernstein's "Overture to Candide," Grainger's "Children's March;" "Colonial Song;" and "Shepherds' Hey!"; Santos's "Passionately Curious"; Thomas's "Of Our New Day Begun"; Thompson's "A Solemn Music;" and Ticheli's "Blue Shades" (25th Anniversary edition).

BUTI Young Artists take part in Tanglewood on Parade on August 2 at 4:00pm at the Koussevitzky Music Shed.

Young Artists Vocal Program performs on August 6 at 1:30pm at Seiji Ozawa Hall under the baton of Katie Woolf, known for her innovative programming and expertise in working creatively with high school voices. The vocal ensemble performs choral works by Brahms, Juan Garcia De Zespedes, Dan Forrest, Shawn Kirchner, Libby Larsen, Judith Shatin, Rosephanye Powell, Caroline Shaw, Timothy C. Takach, and Chen Yi.

The final Young Artists Orchestra performance is on August 13 at 1:30pm at Seiji Ozawa Hall under the baton of Paul Haas, known for creating radically engaging live orchestral experiences. The repertoire is Jessica Meyer's "Go Big or Go Home"; Prokofiev Symphony No. 5; Respighi "Pines of Rome"; and the world premiere BUTI commission of Valerie Coleman's "Ashé."

For the full BUTI concert calendar, click here.

Seiji Ozawa Hall Young Artists Orchestra Concerts: $15

Tanglewood on Parade: Varies-Tickets available at bso.org

All Other Performances: Free Admission

New Programs for Instrumentalists and ASPIRING COMPOSERS

Composition Fundamentals Workshop (CFWS) | (June 19-July 2, 2022)



Acclaimed composers and program advisors Valerie Coleman (BUTI'89, CFA'95) and Missy Mazzoli (BUTI'98, College of Fine Arts'02) collaborate with Boston University's Martin Amlin, CFWS Director, to create a new pathway for aspiring composers at the beginning of their creative journey.

Woodwind Quintet Workshop (WQWS) | (June 19-July 2, 2022)

Valerie Coleman, composer, flutist, and founding member of Imani Winds, directs a new Woodwind Quintet Workshop. The WQWS is designed for advanced players who are eager to delve into this expansive and evolving area of performance.

Boston University Tanglewood Institute (BUTI) is a program of Boston University College of Fine Arts. It is recognized as one of the nation's premiere summer training programs for aspiring young musicians ages 10-20 and is the only program of its kind associated with one of the world's great symphony orchestras. Founded in 1966, BUTI is a result of the vision of Erich Leinsdorf, music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) at the time, who invited BU to create a summer program for high school musicians as a counterpart to the BSO's Tanglewood Music Center. Scores of BUTI alumni have gone on to illustrious careers in music, including dozens who perform in the top orchestras in the country.

In a typical summer, BUTI accepts a select group of talented high school and early college-age musicians, inviting them to BU's 64-acre campus in Lenox, MA, for training programs in orchestra, voice, wind ensemble, piano, composition, and harp, as well as workshops for individual instruments and string chamber music. For more admissions and enrollment information, visit bu.edu/tanglewood.