Boston Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2026–27 Community Chamber Concerts
The 2026–27 series features 23 BSO players and guests performing works for chamber ensembles of four to eight players over the course of the season.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra has revealed its 2026–27 Community Chamber Concerts to take place from October 25 to May 2 in venues outside Symphony Hall. Established in 1998, this free concert series invites audiences to experience the unique intimacy of chamber music performed by BSO musicians in smaller spaces in their neighborhoods. This season offers 11 performances at 11 different venues including community and cultural centers, churches, and schools across Boston (Dorchester, Downtown Crossing, Fenway, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, South End, West Roxbury) as well in Cambridge (Kendall Square) and Methuen.
The 2026–27 series features 23 BSO players and guests performing works for chamber ensembles of four to eight players over the course of the season. The repertoire includes works from the classical canon by Brahms, Copland, Dvořák, Janáček, Mahler, Milhaud, Prokofiev, Saint-Säens, Schubert, Schumann, and Tchaikovsky, as well as works by contemporary composers Shiuan Chang, Libby Larsen, and Osvaldo Golijov. Community Chamber Concerts are approximately one hour long without an intermission.Community Chamber Concerts, 2026-27 Season
Sunday, October 25, 3:00 p.m.
Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) La CASA, 85 W. Newton St., Boston
DVOŘÁK Selections from Cypresses, B. 152
Libby LARSEN Sorrow Song & Jubilee
BRAHMS String Sextet No. 2 in G, Op. 36
Elita Kang and Lucia Lin, violins
Rebecca Gitter and Danny Kim, violas
Jonah Ellsworth and Owen Young, cellos
Friday, November 13, 1:30 p.m. & Sunday, November 15, 2:00 p.m.
Boston Public Library, Shaw-Roxbury Branch, 149 Dudley St., Roxbury
Friday, November 13, 1:30 p.m.
German Centre, 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury
Sunday, November 15, 2:00 p.m.
Osvaldo GOLIJOV The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind
SCHUMANN String Quartet in A minor, Op. 41, No. 1
Lisa Ji Eun Kim and Glen Cherry, violins
Mary Ferrillo, viola
Christine Lee, cello
Thomas Martin, clarinet
Sunday, January 10, 3:00 p.m. & Sunday, January 17, 4:30 p.m.
Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Boston
Sunday, January 10, 3:00 p.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Roanoke Ave., Jamaica Plain
Sunday, January 17, 4:30 p.m.
TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir de Florence
REGER Lyric Andante
Sammy Andonian and Sophie Wang, violins
Cathy Basrak and Steven Laraia, violas
Will Chow, cello
Carl Anderson, double bass
Sunday, January 24, 3:00 p.m.; Friday, January 29, 1:30 p.m.; & Sunday, February 7, 2:30 p.m.
Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley St., Boston
Sunday, January 24, 3:00 p.m.
Fenway Center, 77 St. Stephen St., Boston
Friday, January 29, 1:30 p.m.
The Conservatory Lab Charter School, 395 Columbia Rd., Boston
Sunday, February 7, 2:30 p.m.
Shiuan CHANG As Body, As Vessel – The Voyager
PROKOFIEV String Quartet No. 2, Op. 92
Si-Jing Huang and Takumi Taguchi, violins
Steven Laraia, viola
Will Chow, cello
Tuesday, February 23, 6:30 p.m.
The Foundry, 101 Rogers St., Cambridge
SCHUBERT Octet in F, D.803
Bonnie Bewick and Bracha Malkin, violins
Daniel Getz, viola
Mickey Katz, cello
Lawrence Wolfe, double bass
Thomas Martin, clarinet
Joshua Baker, bassoon
Rachel Childers, horn
Sunday, April 18, 3:00 p.m.
St. Paul's Cathedral Church, 138 Tremont St., Boston
PROKOFIEV Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34
MILHAUD Suite for violin, clarinet, and piano, Op. 157b
MAHLER Piano Quartet in A minor
COPLAND Sextet
Arianna Brusubardis Grace and Sophie Wang, violins
Mary Ferrillo, viola
Christine Lee, cello
Christopher Elchico, clarinet
TBD, piano
Sunday, May 2, 3:00 p.m.
Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen
JANÁČEK String Quartet No. 1, Kreutzer Sonataé
SAINT-SÄENS String Quartet No. 2 in G, Op. 153
Jenny Ahn and Samuel Andonian, violins
Cathy Basrak, viola
Christine Lee, cello
How to Reserve Free Tickets
Community Chamber Concerts are offered free of charge, but tickets must be reserved in advance at bso.org to ensure adequate seating for all guests. Accessible seating is available at all venues.
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