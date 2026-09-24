Boston Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2026–27 Community Chamber Concerts

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​The Boston Symphony Orchestra has revealed its 2026–27 Community Chamber Concerts to take place from October 25 to May 2 in venues outside Symphony Hall. Established in 1998, this free concert series invites audiences to experience the unique intimacy of chamber music performed by BSO musicians in smaller spaces in their neighborhoods. This season offers 11 performances at 11 different venues including community and cultural centers, churches, and schools across Boston (Dorchester, Downtown Crossing, Fenway, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, South End, West Roxbury) as well in Cambridge (Kendall Square) and Methuen.

The 2026–27 series features 23 BSO players and guests performing works for chamber ensembles of four to eight players over the course of the season. The repertoire includes works from the classical canon by Brahms, Copland, Dvořák, Janáček, Mahler, Milhaud, Prokofiev, Saint-Säens, Schubert, Schumann, and Tchaikovsky, as well as works by contemporary composers Shiuan Chang, Libby Larsen, and Osvaldo Golijov. Community Chamber Concerts are approximately one hour long without an intermission.Community Chamber Concerts, 2026-27 Season

Sunday, October 25, 3:00 p.m.

Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) La CASA, 85 W. Newton St., Boston

DVOŘÁK Selections from Cypresses, B. 152

Libby LARSEN Sorrow Song & Jubilee

BRAHMS String Sextet No. 2 in G, Op. 36

Elita Kang and Lucia Lin, violins

Rebecca Gitter and Danny Kim, violas

Jonah Ellsworth and Owen Young, cellos

Friday, November 13, 1:30 p.m. & Sunday, November 15, 2:00 p.m.

Boston Public Library, Shaw-Roxbury Branch, 149 Dudley St., Roxbury

Friday, November 13, 1:30 p.m.

German Centre, 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury

Sunday, November 15, 2:00 p.m.

Osvaldo GOLIJOV The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind

SCHUMANN String Quartet in A minor, Op. 41, No. 1

Lisa Ji Eun Kim and Glen Cherry, violins

Mary Ferrillo, viola

Christine Lee, cello

Thomas Martin, clarinet

Sunday, January 10, 3:00 p.m. & Sunday, January 17, 4:30 p.m.

Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Boston

Sunday, January 10, 3:00 p.m.

St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Roanoke Ave., Jamaica Plain

Sunday, January 17, 4:30 p.m.

TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir de Florence

REGER Lyric Andante

Sammy Andonian and Sophie Wang, violins

Cathy Basrak and Steven Laraia, violas

Will Chow, cello

Carl Anderson, double bass

Sunday, January 24, 3:00 p.m.; Friday, January 29, 1:30 p.m.; & Sunday, February 7, 2:30 p.m.

Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley St., Boston

Sunday, January 24, 3:00 p.m.

Fenway Center, 77 St. Stephen St., Boston

Friday, January 29, 1:30 p.m.

The Conservatory Lab Charter School, 395 Columbia Rd., Boston

Sunday, February 7, 2:30 p.m.

Shiuan CHANG As Body, As Vessel – The Voyager

PROKOFIEV String Quartet No. 2, Op. 92

Si-Jing Huang and Takumi Taguchi, violins

Steven Laraia, viola

Will Chow, cello

Tuesday, February 23, 6:30 p.m.

The Foundry, 101 Rogers St., Cambridge

SCHUBERT Octet in F, D.803

Bonnie Bewick and Bracha Malkin, violins

Daniel Getz, viola

Mickey Katz, cello

Lawrence Wolfe, double bass

Thomas Martin, clarinet

Joshua Baker, bassoon

Rachel Childers, horn

Sunday, April 18, 3:00 p.m.

St. Paul's Cathedral Church, 138 Tremont St., Boston

PROKOFIEV Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34

MILHAUD Suite for violin, clarinet, and piano, Op. 157b

MAHLER Piano Quartet in A minor

COPLAND Sextet

Arianna Brusubardis Grace and Sophie Wang, violins

Mary Ferrillo, viola

Christine Lee, cello

Christopher Elchico, clarinet

TBD, piano

Sunday, May 2, 3:00 p.m.

Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen

JANÁČEK String Quartet No. 1, Kreutzer Sonataé

SAINT-SÄENS String Quartet No. 2 in G, Op. 153

Jenny Ahn and Samuel Andonian, violins

Cathy Basrak, viola

Christine Lee, cello

How to Reserve Free Tickets

Community Chamber Concerts are offered free of charge, but tickets must be reserved in advance at bso.org to ensure adequate seating for all guests. Accessible seating is available at all venues.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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