Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces Update on Cancellations

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA TO EXTEND ITS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE / EVENT CANCELLATIONS AT SYMPHONY HALL IN BOSTON AND THE LINDE CENTER AT TANGLEWOOD THROUGH SATURDAY, MAY 2, IN ACCORDANCE WITH RECENT RECOMMENDATIONS OVER THE SPREAD OF COVID-19;

BSO APRIL CONCERT CANCELLATIONS INCLUDE 4/14 & 15 PERFORMANCES AT NEW YORK'S CARNEGIE HALL

BSO TO OFFER ITS MUSIC COMMUNITY A WIDE VARIETY OF AUDIO AND VIDEO OPTIONS TO CONNECT WITH THE ORCHESTRA DURING PERFORMANCE / EVENT HIATUS



WCRB 99.5 FM to present "BSO Encores: Nightly@8", Monday-Saturday, 8-10 p.m., starting Monday, March 23, at 8 p.m., spotlighting favorite

Boston Symphony Orchestra live-recorded broadcasts from the past five seasons, including performances under the direction of Andris Nelsons



BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons Leads the BSO, October 31, 2019 (Photo by Winslow Townson)

BSO at Home: Ongoing Musical Offerings for the BSO Community: BSO-Created Content Available Through www.bso.org/athome and the

BSO YouTube and Social Media Channels, Starting Monday, March 23

• BSO at Home: Musicians: Self-produced videos from BSO musicians and conductors featuring anecdotes, personal reflections and insights, and short informal performances, as they stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, to be released periodically through the BSO's social media channels



• BSO at Home: Listening: Six weeks of daily curated audio offerings available each weekday morning at 10 a.m. through www.bso.org/athome, starting on Monday, March 23

• Performances spotlighting the BSO's legendary BSO Music Directors past and present (Andris Nelsons, Seiji Ozawa, Erich Leinsdorf, Charles Munch, Serge Koussevitzky), March 23-29

• Memorable musical moments with beloved guest soloists of the 20th century (Van Cliburn, Isaac Stern, Rudolf Serkin, Leonard Bernstein, Doriot Anthony Dwyer), March 30-April 5

• Masterworks of the Classical period (Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven), April 6-12

• BSO performances of musical landmarks of the 20th century (Copland, Shostakovich, Bartók),

April 13-19

• Performances highlighting the French tradition and the BSO (Debussy, Ravel, Berlioz, Bizet),

April 20-26

• A focus on the BSO and the Romantic Age (Tchaikovsky, Brahms, and Strauss), April 27-May 3

• BSO at Home: Behind the Scenes: Video from previously released BSO productions, including "BSO360" and "Tanglewood Tales," that take viewers on a behind the scenes adventure of the BSO's activities in Boston and at Tanglewood, available through the BSO's YouTube channel or through www.bso.org/athome

This special content will be available starting Monday, March 23, through www.bso.org/athome and YouTube; all media announcements will be linked on BSO social media channels with #BSOatHome-Facebook (Boston Symphony Orchestra), Twitter (@bostonsymphony), Instagram (@bostonsymphony)



BSO French Horn Player Rachel Childers with children, February 12, 2020 (Photo by Winslow Townson)

"BSO HOMESCHOOL" TO FEATURE VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH BSO MUSICIANS PROVIDING EDUCATIONAL OFFERINGS IN SUPPORT OF AT-HOME LEARNING; CONTENT TO BE SHARED ON A WEEKLY BASIS BEGINNING THE WEEK OF MARCH 23, WITH DETAILS AVAILABLE AT WWW.BSO.ORG

• Lesson plans and accompanying playlists from past BSO Youth and Family Concerts

• Audition preparation and orchestra excerpt coaching

• BSO musicians instrument demonstrations

• A virtual Symphony Hall tour (available in April)

